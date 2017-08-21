Johnson open to giving back to local boxing in the future

There was much debate among members of the local sporting community as to why The Bahamas was only able to register one boxer to compete in the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, held on New Providence last month.

The lack of representation shed some light on the severe drop off in amateur boxing locally. As it stands right now, there are very few clubs functioning at a high level in the country, and the National Boxing Gym in the Queen Elizabeth Sports Center has very little equipment and is nearly in a dilapidated state.

Despite the lack of focus placed on the sport in recent years, several Bahamians have managed to gain success as amateurs and professionals, including Carl Hield, Rashield Williams, Edner Cherry, Sherman “Tank” Williams, Valentino Pratt and Tureano Johnson, who will fight in a mandatory number one contender match next week on national television.

Johnson, in a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, said that it’s sad to see local boxing in the state that it’s in right now, and that he’s open to giving back to the sport locally in the future.

“From what I have seen for myself, the program has grown “I think that it is a phase that most countries go through. Right now the amateur program is one that needs a great revamp and a new structure. Right now the whole world is strong in boxing, and I see no reason why The Bahamas can’t be strong in the sport as well.

“I have done fairly well, along with several others to help put The Bahamas on the map in the sports of boxing. So I see no need to take such a great step back. However, all is not lost. Last week in Florida, Amron Sands won his first professional fight, so that shows that we have talent in The Bahamas. He did a great job, knocking his opponent out in the first round. If the structure were better, we would have more guys like Amron stepping forward into the professional ranks.”

Johnson currently runs a Big Brother Outreach ministry in New Providence and is interested in expanding his presence locally.

“This has always been a great interest of mine. I am fully vested in the development in the young men and women of The Bahamas,” said Johnson. “I am inclined, when it comes to the sport of boxing in The Bahamas. Through amateur boxing I have been given a wealth of travel and experience, but only time will tell if my country will accept my help. I am interested in giving back.”

Johnson (20-1, 14 KOs), 33, will take on Sergiy Dervyanchencko in the main event of Premier Boxing Championships card on August 25, at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma. The fight begins at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.