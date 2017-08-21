Four Bahamians competing at World University Games

Four athletes from the Bahamas Aquatics Federation (BAF) will represent the country this week at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei City, Taiwan.

The games began on Saturday and will run through August 30.

The Bahamas swim team had Joanna Evans (University of Texas) carry the flag at the opening ceremony; the rest of the team, including Gershwin Greene (Virginia Tech), Albury Higgs (University of South Carolina) and Laura Morley (Indiana University) followed shortly after.

There was some controversy surrounding the opening ceremony in Taipei, as there was a political protest shortly after The Bahamas walked in.

“The International University Sports Federation’s organizing committee was well-organized as they made special plans to have the athletes sit through most of the ceremony rather than standing during the ceremony, which took some seven hours,” said Bahamas Head Coach Andy Knowles. “The protest resulted in all the other countries having to while only their flag was marched in.”

Following the ceremony, the action in the pool began.

Greene was the first athlete in the pool for The Bahamas. Swimming in the 50 meter (m) fly, Greene touched the wall in 26.25 seconds, just shy of his personal best of 25.87 seconds. He finished fourth overall in the heat and missed out on qualifying for the semifinal round.

“There are approximately 750 swimmers at the games, and the first morning shows that it will be a fast meet, with Olympic champions in the field.”

Today, the remainder of the Bahamas team will get into the pool for the first time. Morley and Higgs will compete in the heats of the 100m breaststroke, while Evans swims in the heats of the 100m freestyle.

The World University Games is an international sporting and cultural event that is staged every two years in a different city. The event consists of 14 compulsory sports and up to three optional sports chosen by the host country. The record figures are 10,622 participants in Shenzhen, China, in 2011 and 174 countries in Daegu, Korea, in 2003.

Other sports featured at this year’s event include archery, athletics, basketball, fencing, football, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, swimming, diving, water polo, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball.