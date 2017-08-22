Young tennis players continue to excel around the region

Bahamians Donte Armbrister, Afrika Smith and Jacobi Bain continue their participation on the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) junior circuit this week, playing in the THA/Bmobile Tobago Junior ITF Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

In the main draw in boys singles yesterday, Armbrister took down hometown favorite Joshua Arnold of Trinidad & Tobago in three sets, 6-4, 5-7 and 6-2, to advance to the round of 16. Armbrister will play the winner of the match between Russell Armstrong of the U.S. Virgin Islands and eighth seeded American Jericho Grollman, in the round of 16.

Afrika Smith also advanced to the round of 16, and she did it in straight sets over another athlete from the host nation. Smith defeated Yin Lee Assang, of Trinidad & Tobago, in her opening round girls singles match yesterday, 6-2 and 6-4. She will play the winner of the Nairuti Vyas/Odette Beagrie match, in the round of 16. Vyas is from India, and sixth seeded Beagrie hails from the United States.

Jacobi Bain plays his boys singles match tomorrow, and will tangle with Christian Stefano Perez Po, of Venezuela.

Bahamian juniors are also coming off strong performances at the Coca-Cola ITF Junior Tennis Tournament in St. Lucia, and the SVGTA NLA Junior ITF Tournament in St Vincent & the Grenadines.

In St. Lucia, Armbrister and Sydney Clarke advanced to the quarter-finals in singles, and the second seeded girls doubles team of Clarke and Sierra Donaldson advanced all the way to the semi-finals where they fell to the third seeded team of Karina Jensrud, of Norway, and Mell Elizabeth Reasco Gonzalez, of Ecuador, in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-1. Jensrud and Reasco Gonzalez went on to win the title.

In St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Armbrister, Bain and Clarke advanced to the semi-finals before each fell; and in girls doubles play, Clarke and Donaldson, this time seeded third, again advanced to the semi-finals before falling.

In total, five young Bahamian tennis players are touring the region in hopes of moving up the ranks in the world of junior tennis.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) congratulates the players on their wins so far and looks forward to more wins as they advance in tournament play and continue to climb the ladder to catapult them into the top ranked juniors on the ITF junior circuit.