C.A. Christie Real Estate supports three young sailors

C.A. Christie Real Estate applauds three of the nation’s junior sailors and wishes them the very best as they set off to compete in the 2017 Canadian Optimist Nationals in Nova Scotia, Canada, from August 20-26.

The junior sailors, members of the Bahamas National Sailing School’s international race team, are currently in Canada along with their chaperones and coach, Robert Dunkley, for the highly competitive regatta. The regatta is being held in the Bay of Fundy, and the young sailors will compete in a fleet with over 100 of the world’s top optimist sailors.

Morgan Grammatico, 14, the only female representing The Bahamas, has been sailing for four years and is the recipient of the coveted Robert “Bobby” Symonette award for Most Improved Junior Sailor 2016. She finished second overall in the St. Valentine’s Day Junior Regatta 2017, third in the KPMG Youth Winter Championship Regatta 2017, and third in the Bahamas Youth Olympic Regatta 2017. All eyes are on Grammatico to finish near the top of the female fleet at the Bahamas Optimist Nationals to be held in Grand Bahama in October. Her determination on the water is recognized and admired by her coach and teammates.

Joshua Weech is the youngest on the team at 11 years old. He has been a top finisher in several regattas and is the winner of the Bahamas Youth Olympic Regatta 2017, the Bahamas Optimist Nationals (white fleet) 2016, and the Bahamas Optimist Nationals (green fleet) 2015. Weech began sailing at age nine and has never looked back. His love for everything sailing is evident as he proudly declares, “I would sail every day of my life if I could.”

Jaxon Parker, 14, started sailing in 2015. Always a strong contender in regattas, he placed second in the KPMG Youth Winter Championship Regatta 2017, second in the West End Regatta 2017, and 11th in the Star Sailors League - Bahamas Junior Sailors League Finals 2016. Parker does not back down from a challenge. He said: “When you’re in the middle of a race there is a lot of adrenaline and you’re looking all around adjusting your strategy. I really enjoy the competition and it makes me strive to do better and train harder for the next regatta.”

These young sailors have worked hard and trained well. They have each had their wins and losses and have accepted both with the grace and humility that comes with the confidence of a sailor.

C.A. Christie wishes the team safe travels, fair winds and following seas.