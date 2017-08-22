Three Bahamians qualify for Diamond League Finals

A total of three Bahamians have qualified for, and will represent themselves, their country and their sponsors at the Diamond League Finals which get underway this Thursday.

Based on results from the qualification period, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Steven Gardiner and Donald Thomas, will compete in the Diamond League Finals - Miller-Uibo in two disciplines, the women’s 200 and 400 meters (m). Gardiner qualified in the men’s 400m, and Thomas will compete in the men’s high jump.

This year’s version of the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Diamond League Finals is expected to be the grandest ever with 32 disciplines spread across two major cities and two days of competition, and $3.2 million up for grabs.

Gardiner was actually the highest ranked Bahamian during the qualifying period, finishing in a three-way tie for third in the men’s 400m. Miller-Uibo finished in a three-way tie for ninth in the women’s 200m and was tied for fifth in the 400m, but only took part in one 200m race in the Diamond League regular season, and two 400m races. She won both quarters, and finished second in the 200. Thomas ended the Diamond League regular season tied for fifth in the men’s high jump.

Throw all the points out the window though. In the Diamond League’s new championship format, the event winners in the Finals will be crowned the respective champions.

This Thursday inside the Letzigrund Stadium at the Weltklasse Zürich meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, all three Bahamians will be in action in the first of the two Diamond League Finals. Miller-Uibo, the bronze medalist in the women’s 200m from the London World Championships, will run in that event, and will be joined by the other two medalists from London, Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands and Marie-Josée Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast; and Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica.

Miller-Uibo is scheduled to compete in the women’s 400m at the other Diamond League Final, the AG Memorial Van Damme at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday September 1.

In the regular season finale in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, she stepped down to the women’s 100m, and was simply fantastic in tying her personal best in the heats before falling off a bit in the final. Miller-Uibo finished fourth in her qualifying heat, tying her personal best of 11.19 seconds. In the final, she slipped to eighth, finishing in 11.37 seconds.

Be that as it may, she is the first Bahamian to ever qualify in two events for the Diamond League Finals.

In the men’s 400m this Thursday, conspicuously missing is world record holder and two-time World and current Olympic Champion Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa. It certainly wouldn’t be a cakewalk for Gardiner though. The world championships silver medalist will line up against world number three Isaac Makwala of Botswana, and Americans Gil Roberts and Vernon Norwood. Gardiner goes into the race as the number four ranked quarter-miler in the world according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017, and is second all-time among Caribbean athletes, next to Grenada’s Kirani James. His stunning 43.89 time in the 400m semi-finals at the London World Championships has him listed as the number 13 athlete of all-time in that discipline.

Thomas has had another up-and-down season. The former world champion competed in four of the six high jump competitions in the Diamond League this season, and in so doing, was able to garner points toward his end-of-year tally. In the regular season finale in Birmingham on Sunday, Thomas cleared 2.20m (7’ 2-1/2”) to finish in a four-way tie for seventh. In the event final on Thursday, he will be joined by world number one Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, who just cleared 2.40m (7’ 10-1/2”) on Sunday, former world champion Bohdan Bondarenko, of the Ukraine, and London World Championships bronze medalist Majd Eddin Ghazal, of Syria, just to name a few.

As mentioned, a total of $3.2 million will be up for grabs in the 32 event disciplines starting this Thursday. The winner of each discipline will receive $50,000, and the prize money will trickle downward from there.

In previous seasons, athletes accumulated points throughout the IAAF Diamond League season with the overall winner of each of the events being the athlete with the most points irrespective of whether they won the final. This season, the performances from the 12 meetings which spread across four of the world’s seven continents, only served to build points toward qualification. The winners at the finals will be crowned IAAF Diamond League Champions for 2017, will receive the $50,000 prize money, a Diamond Trophy, and a wildcard entry for the ensuing IAAF World Championships.