Ninth Nelson A. Ranger camp held at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma

The 9th Annual Nelson A. Ranger Music, Art and Golf Camp was held this summer at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma for boys and girls, ages 7-17. The camp is held in honor of the late Andrew and Kerry Bowe.

Nelson Ranger partnered with Garnell Limperes, art and music instructor at Island Waves Community Center, to provide an arena whereby students were able to learn golfing skills, as well as participate in music and art sessions.

Many locals and foreigners volunteered to help ensure that the camp was efficiently operated and that the students were always safe. The volunteers included Daphne Johnson, Julie Knowles, Preston Gray, Cora and Brit. Some of the musical instruments introduced were the flute, guitar, keyboard and drums.

“It is vitally important to train our youth through cultural and sporting activities and encourage individual creativity, so that they can become confident and empowered to not only perform well in their academic studies, but also develop personal skills to help mold good character as citizens of The Bahamas,” said a camp spokesperson.

The students received well balanced meals daily courtesy of Sandals Emerald Bay and were presented school bags and supplies at the end of the camp by sponsors. The camp's sponsors were Sandals Emerald Bay, Peace & Plenty Hotel, H.G. Christie Realty, Victory Records, 98.3 The Breeze Radio Station and Airport Car Rentals.

The foundation focuses on giving back to the community and the enhancement of the nation’s youth. Many students have been recipients of academic scholarships and are now pursing degrees at universities abroad. Some of those students are Rebecca Knowles, a psychology and human development major at Eckerd College, Kalithia Smith, a biology/chemistry major at Palm Beach State College, Jameko Clarke, a finance major at Bethune-Cookman University and Travon Brice the recent valedictorian at L.N. Coakley High School and a freshman at Ohio State University.

Students must maintain a 3.0 grade point average (GPA) or higher to continue receiving financial stipends. Other projects invested in include the Exuma District Spelling Bee, the Girl Guides' Walk-a-Thon and the Marjorie Turnquest Award for top Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) achievers.