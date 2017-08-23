Strachan hoping for a return to prominence

In 2012, Anthonique Strachan was the best junior female sprinter in the world, winning the double sprint title at the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Junior Championships, and carting off the IAAF’s Rising Star Athlete of the Year Award at its end-of-year gala show. Strachan set her personal best mark in the 100 meters (m) that year, and the following year, she turned in her lifetime best in the 200m.

Along with Shaunae Miller who was rising up with her, they were seen as the future of female sprinting in The Bahamas.

Strachan has produced sub-23 second races in the 200m ever since, but has never really regained the form from 2012 and 2013. A sports hernia injury cut her 2015 season short, forcing her out of the Beijing World Championships. Now almost two years removed from surgery, Strachan is focused on maximizing her potential on the track.

This past season, she was only able to record season’s best times of 11.50 seconds in the 100m and 22.84 seconds in the 200m, significantly off her personal best times of 11.20 seconds in the 100m and 22.32 seconds in the 200m.

“I just have to be patient and keep working hard,” she said. “I know within myself that I am going to be great. The talent that I have, I haven’t seen anyone else with it. Right now, I’m just figuring out how to do things a new way. I’m disappointed in the times this year, but at the same time, I have to understand where I’m at, and where my body is at. Right now, it’s just a little bit of a learning curve for me.

“I know the type of athlete that I am and I know the talent that I have. Everything happens within its own time. You can’t force anything. When God is ready for me to get to a certain point, He is going to make it possible for me to get to that point. You can’t get anything before your time.”

This year, Strachan was one of three Bahamians who advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 200m at the London World Championships. She finished eighth in her semi-final heat, and was 16th overall in 23.21 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Tynia Gaither went on to represent The Bahamas in the final, with Miller-Uibo winning the bronze and Gaither finishing eighth. Strachan knows that she has what it takes to get back to that level.

“I’m proud of everyone who is doing well,” said Strachan. “I could remember where we were when we first started to where we are now. When Shaunae was running at the Olympics and she won, I was happy for her and told her congratulations. At the worlds, I went to the track, watched the final of the 200 with Shaunae and Tynia, and was cheering them on. I’m really supportive of them and everyone else because everyone has their own struggles and their own dynamics of life.”

As it relates to her injury and the ensuing surgery, Strachan said that it was a very difficult period of her life, but just something that she had to deal with. She’s still in the recovery phase.

“I got over it. Even when I was a junior, I was hurt, and as a senior, I dealt with a lot of the injuries that I had as a junior,” said Strachan, who just turned 24 yesterday. “I had to handle the sports hernia injury and a lot of other injuries that I had. Right now, it’s just a matter of maintenance and taking care of myself. I do feel that there is some progress, because where I was last year, I’m not there this year. Last year, I didn’t start training until February, and didn’t open up until June, and still made the Olympic team. This year, I started training at the same time as everyone else, but there was some backlash from the surgery, and I had to get that dealt with, but it’s just a learning curve for me.”

The upcoming season could be a big one for Strachan. She is expected to be fully recovered, and a return to prominence could be imminent. There aren’t any world championships or Olympics next year, but on the schedule are events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games. Also, a few early season performances might be enough to earn Strachan invitations to Diamond League meets. The former world junior double sprint champion remains optimistic.

“I’m always optimistic,” she said. “I never count myself out of anything. If I’m not supportive of myself, then who is going to be supportive of me. If I don’t think of myself as number one, no one else is going to think of myself as number one. I work hard every day just like everyone else. I train and eat like I’m supposed to. I go to bed on time like I’m supposed to and take the supplements when I’m supposed to. Everything happens in its own time.”

Strachan ended by thanking everyone here in The Bahamas for their prayers and support, and she hopes to represent The Bahamas well in 2018. She currently trains with Bahamian coach Henry Rolle in Auburn, Alabama.