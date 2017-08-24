Holowesko named a team captain at Washington College

Bahamian national soccer team player and senior defender Michael Holowesko was named as one of three captains of the Washington College men’s soccer team for the 2017 season. Senior midfielder Debashish Goenka and junior goalkeeper Josh Samuels will be the other two captains.

Along with being one of the Washington College Shoremen’s key contributors on the defensive end, Holowesko has also been one of the team’s best offensive players during his tenure. He has started every game for the Shoremen in each of the past two seasons and was named to the 2016 All-Centennial Conference second team. Holowesko is the team’s second leading returning goal scorer, registering four of his 11 career goals last season.

Holowesko led the Washington College to one of the best years in program history last year. With the help of eight seniors, the Shoremen turned in their best record in 17 years and qualified for the Centennial Conference Tournament for the fist time ever, hosting and winning the tournament’s lone first-round game.

At Washington College which is located in Chestertown, Maryland, Holowesko finished tied for third on the team with four goals on 22 shots in 19 games played in 2016. He tied for the team lead with six goals on just 14 shots in 17 games played in 2015, and scored one goal on five shots while playing in just 10 games in 2014.

Along with All-Centennial Conference second team honors, Holowesko was also named to the 2016 All-Centennial Conference Academic Team and was on the 2016 Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Holowesko was a multi-sport athlete in high school. He played soccer and lacrosse and swam at the Asheville School in Asheville, North Carolina and was named as the school’s athlete of the year as a junior and senior. Holowesko also played lacrosse for Washington College.

If the Shoremen are to duplicate last season's success, they will have to do so against a challenging schedule. Just six of the Shoremen's 17 regular-season games will be at home and two of those are against a pair of Centennial Conference opponents who will open the season nationally ranked. Harverford is listed as the 18th-ranked team in the league and Franklin and Marshall is listed as the sixth best team.

Washington College will open the season with four straight games away from Chestertown before playing its home opener against Eastern Shore rival Salisbury on September 13. They will play Stevenson University in their season opener on Friday, September 1.