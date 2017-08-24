Swimmers get in the water at World University Games

The 29th Summer Universiade/World University Games continued yesterday in Taipei, Taiwan.

Three of the four swimmers representing The Bahamas at the event saw action in the pool on the third day of competition.

Margaret Albury Higgs (University of South Carolina) was the first to get in the water, in the opening heat of the women’s 200 meters (m) breaststroke. She finished second in her heat in 2.34.91, but was not able to get through to the semi-finals. Bridget Haughey, from Hong Kong, went on to win the heat in 2.33.88, but also failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Laura Morley (Indiana University Bloomington) competed in the third heat of the 200m breast. She finished sixth in the race in 2.33.77. American Healy Brumbaum won the heat in 2:27.79. Jessica Steiger, from Germany, was second in 2:29.32, and Kanako Watanabe, from Japan, finished third in 2:30.87.

In men’s action, Gershwin Greene (Virginia Tech) finished fifth in the fourth heat of the men’s 100m freestyle in 53.50 seconds. Hendrick Uett, from Estonia, won the heat in 52.13 seconds, Zongwen Li, from China, was second in 52.25 seconds, and his teammate Xianhe Yang was third in 52.57 seconds.

On Tuesday, Higgs finished second in the third heat of the women’s 200m individual medley (IM) in 2:21.97. Although she finished second in the heat, Higgs’ time wasn’t fast enough to qualify for the semi-finals.

On Monday, Joanna Evans (University of Texas) finished second in the opening round of the women’s 100m freestyle in 56.99 seconds. Kalina Gralewska, from Poland, won the heat in 56.86 seconds. Morley also competed in the third heat of the women’s 100m breaststroke on Monday. She went on to win the race in 1:12.07, but missed out on qualifying for the second round. Man Liao, from Taipei, was second in the heat in 1:12.09.

Today, Evans will swim in both the women’s 200m freestyle and the women’s 800m freestyle events.

The World University Games is an international sporting and cultural event that is staged once every two years in a different city. The event consists of 14 compulsory sports and up to three optional sports chosen by the host country. The record figures are 10,622 participants in Shenzhen, China, in 2011, and 174 countries in Daegu, South Korea, in 2003.