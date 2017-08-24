High praise for Bahamian big man

CBS Sports recently recognized Arizona Wildcats incoming big man DeAndre Ayton to be the best center in college basketball this season.

Ayton was impressive during Arizona’s foreign tour last week and is expected to be a driving force behind the Wildcats’ offense. He averaged 14 points and nine rebounds in two games against Combinado Valenciano and the Mataro All-Stars on the tour.

Many were surprised to see Ayton ranked so highly because he is a freshman and no one has seen him play National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I competition as yet. However, according to CBS basketball analyst Gary Parrish, Ayton’s combination of length, strength and athleticism, along with his diverse skillset was enough to give him the nod as the top center this year. Ayton beat out Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. Saint Mary’s Jock Landale was also in consideration, according to Parrish.

“Everything I've heard out of Arizona is that Ayton has been tremendous in offseason workouts,” said Parrish. “He should be the Wildcats' next one-and-done star and, possibly, the key to Sean Miller's first Final Four. Delgado averaged 15.2 points and a national-best 13.1 rebounds last season. He's a no-brainer pick for this list.”

Ayton was also projected by Draft Express to be selected third overall in the 2018 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft yesterday. They expect him to be drafted by the Atlanta Hawks.

“He’s obsessed with being a great player and because of that I think his future is incredibly bright,” said Wildcats’ Head Coach Sean Miller about Ayton’s work ethic. “We’re all looking forward to providing him an environment where he can grow and also give our team and recruiting class that special player who can go inside and out.”

Ayton, who is the highest ranked player to ever commit to Arizona, said he’s eager to begin the season.

“To me, I’m glad I committed to U of A, man; so glad. If I had committed to the others, I think I would have been mad,” he said. “With a coach like Coach Miller, we can make history. I really intend to give him his first Final Four, and I think I can really change the college game.”

Ayton averaged 26 points and 15 rebounds per game as a high school senior at Hillcrest Prep Academy in Phoenix, Arizona, last season.