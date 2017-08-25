Jones and Sun pull off big win over Dallas

Jonquel Jones continues her brilliant play for the Connecticut Sun as the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season draws to an end.

Jones had 20 points and 17 rebounds, recording her 18th double-double of the season on Wednesday night, as the Sun beat the short-handed Dallas Wings 93-87. Jones had an efficient night shooting the ball, finishing 8-for-10 from the field.

Kayla Thorton hit a three-pointer to bring the Wings to within 89-85 with just 24 seconds left to play, but Jasmine Thomas knocked down two free throws on the other end. The Sun made six consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the deal.

Dallas was without star player Glory Johnson, who was serving a one-game suspension for throwing a punch at Atlanta Dream guard Matee Ajavon.

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists; Jones had 20, Jasmine Thomas added 17 and Shekinna Stricklen had 14 to help Connecticut. The win over Dallas enabled the Sun reach the 20-win plateau.

Skyler Diggins-Smith led the Wings with 19 points. Allisha Gray added 18 points, Theresa Plaisance had 17 and Karima Christmas-Kelly finished with 15.

Connecticut shot 47.9 percent from the field in the game. They out-rebounded Dallas 41-35 and had 12 offensive rebounds, nearly half of which came from Jones.

“We weren’t perfect in the final two minutes tonight and we’ll address that,” said Connecticut Head Coach Curt Miller. “It was a little closer than it needed to be, but we’ll learn from that. It’s what playoff games are going to be like.”

At this point, the Sun sit in the third spot in the overall playoff standings. New York and Washington are both on their heels for that spot. They might have to finish strong in order to hold off New York and Washington, but the Sun can finish no worse than fifth overall.

The top two teams overall get two-round byes into the best-of-five semi-finals. The numbers three and four seeds get byes into the single-elimination second round.

“We understand the importance of moving up in the rankings," said Jones after the win over Dallas. “If we can get that second spot or first spot, whichever is better.... I think we want that because it guarantees us the semi-finals. We are working toward that. Sometimes it's not as pretty as you want it to be, and tonight was an ugly one, but a win is a win.”

After Friday the Sun finishes the regular season with three road games. One of those games will be against the Los Angeles Sparks and could possibly decide which team gets a top-two playoff seed.