Bahamian Amron Sands preparing for upcoming fight

Bahamian heavyweight boxer Amron “The Sandman” Sands looks to make a name for himself over the course of the next few months, as he is set to compete in his second professional fight on September 22.

Sands also expects to fight on another card in October, but the details of that contract have not been finalized as yet.

His opponent for the fight in September will be named in the coming days, but the date for the fight is confirmed. That match will take place in Orlando, Florida at a venue to be disclosed at the beginning of the month.

“Training has been going good for me up to this point,” said Sands. “Right now I’m training five days per week. I start out with strength and conditioning every morning around 4 a.m. After that I go home and get some rest, then it’s right back out to do some boxing and technical work around 4 p.m., and that’s my routine. I’m working hard in the gym to prepare for my upcoming fight on September 22nd.”

Sands will look to build on a strong professional debut. On August 5, Sands scored a first round knockout over Julio Mendoza in the main event of the night, in Lakeland, Florida.

Sands’ manager Marie Smith said that he has improved greatly since moving to Orlando and since working with the boxing academy there. She expects another strong showing out of Sands in September.

“He’s been working very hard getting ready to fight in September,” said Smith on Sands. “I feel Amron is really going to be big in the super heavyweight division. We are currently working on the details of his fight in September, but it is confirmed for that date. We are also trying to decide on a promotion company to partner with. Amron has gained a lot of interest from some of the legends of the sport, so we are weighing our options right now. As it stands right now, Roy Jones has reached out to us, and Evander Holyfield has also expressed interest in Amron. They are both legends, so we will take our time making a decision.”

Prior to turning pro, Sands competed as an amateur for the Strikers Boxing Club which is based inside the Golden Gates Shopping Centre right here in New Providence.