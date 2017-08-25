Evans qualifies for two finals at Summer Universiade

Joanna Evans (University of Texas) became the first member of Team Bahamas to qualify for a final at the 29th Summer Universiade/World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

She finished third in semi-final two of the women’s 200 meters (m) freestyle in 1:59.19, the fourth fastest time overall yesterday. Lyrio Duarte, from Brazil, won the heat in 1:59.08, and Katherine Drabot, from the United States, touched the wall second in 1:59.11. Siobhan Haughey, from Hong Kong, clocked the fastest semi-final time overall, finishing her race in 1:58.71.

Evans finished second in heat six of the opening round in 2:00.04. The final takes place today at the NTSU Arena in Taipei, at 7:24 p.m.

Along with the 200m free, Evans also managed to muster up enough energy to qualify for the 800m freestyle final.

She finished fourth overall, out of heat four, in 8:36.89, the seventh fastest time going into the final. Sarah Koehler, from Germany, won the heat in 8:32.08, the fastest time overall. American Hannah Moore was the second fastest qualifier overall, in 8:33.00, and Camilla Hattersley, from Great Britain, was third, in 8:35.19.

Unlike the 200m free, the 800m freestyle has just one round of heats before the final. The final of the 800m is set for 9:02 p.m.

Today will be a busy one for Team Bahamas, as all four members of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation’s (BAF) squad representing the country, will be in action.

In the first race of the day, both Margaret Albury Higgs (University of South Carolina) and Laura Morley (Indiana University Bloomington) will compete in the third heat of the women’s 50m breaststroke. Higgs will swim out of lane three, and Morley swims out of lane six.

Shortly afterwards, Gershwin Greene (Virginia Tech) will compete in heat five of the men’s 50m freestyle. Greene will swim out of lane six.

Evans will close things out at the tournament for The Bahamas on Saturday in the women’s 400m freestyle.

There are approximately 750 swimmers competing at the 2017 Summer Universiade/World University Games.

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). It is the largest multi-sport event in the world apart from the Olympic Games.

Other sports featured at this year’s event include archery, athletics, basketball, fencing, football, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, swimming, diving, water polo, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball.