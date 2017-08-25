Shaunae carts off the Diamond

Shaunae Miller-Uibo saved the best for last!

The Bahamian speedster raced to a new national record in the women’s 200 meters (m) yesterday, and in so doing, became the country’s first Diamond League champion. Tonique Williams-Darling secured the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Golden League title in the women’s 400m in 2004, the same year she won the Olympic title, but Miller-Uibo is the first Bahamian winner in the IAAF’s yearly extravaganza since the format and name changed in 2010.

She was simply sensational in the event finale at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League Meet at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday.

Miller-Uibo won over a world-class field in a new national record time of 21.88 seconds, erasing her personal best national mark of 21.91 seconds, which she ran at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, USA, this year.

Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson, of Jamaica, had to settle for second in 22 seconds flat, and London World Championships silver medalist Marie-Josée Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, claimed the bronze medal, in 22.09 seconds. World Champion Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, had to settle for fourth, in 22.36 seconds.

Miller-Uibo won the bronze medal at the London World Championships behind Schippers and Ta Lou a little over two weeks ago, but she wasn’t going to be denied this time.

With the win, she walked off with the race’s top cash prize of $50,000, and carted off one of the beautiful Diamond trophies which are given to each event winner at the Diamond League Finals. Miller-Uibo also ends the year as the world’s number two sprinter in the women’s 200m, according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017. She will end her season, altogether, in the women’s 400m at the second of two Diamond League Finals next week. The AG Memorial Van Damme will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday September 1.

Meanwhile, Bahamian national record holder in the men’s 400m Steven Gardiner wasn’t so fortunate. The silver medalist from the London World Championships slipped and fell out of the blocks, and never recovered.

Isaac Makwala, of Botswana, went on to win the diamond, finishing in 43.97 seconds. Americans Gil Roberts and Vernon Norwood finished second and third, in times of 44.54 and 45.01 seconds, respectively. Gardiner failed to finish, and the expected thriller between himself and Makwala never materialized. Makwala was forced to miss the world championships final as he acquired an infectious stomach virus, and in his absence Gardiner went on to win the silver medal, behind world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, of South Africa.

The only other Bahamian in the Diamond League Finals, Donald Thomas, competed in the men’s high jump.

He finished tied for ninth, clearing 2.20m (7’ 2-1/2”). World champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, won easily, clearing 2.36m (7’ 8-3/4”). World Championships bronze medalist Majd Eddin Ghazal, of Syria, finished second, clearing 2.31m (7’ 6-3/4”). Former World champion Bohdan Bondarenko, of the Ukraine, also cleared 2.31m, but settled for third based on number of knockdowns.

The 2017 Diamond League season concludes next Friday, with the AG Memorial Van Damme taking place in Brussels, Belgium. Miller-Uibo will go after her second Diamond Trophy this year, competing in the women’s 400m.