QBS wins Bahamas Beach Soccer Super League

Quality Beach Soccer took great pride in announcing its success in this year's Bahamas Beach Soccer Super League.

The squad was victorious in both the league and cup competitions, despite only having one World Cup team member on their squad, while other teams had three or four players.

The final was played on Sunday July 15th vs Bears Fc at the Beach Soccer Stadium at Malcolm Park. The final score was QBS 8 Bears 3.

The QBS team included Ehren Hanna (captain), Christopher Davis (co-captain), Alex Thompson, Dwayne Taylor, Matthew Richardson, Jaime Thompson, Cameron Kemp, Kyle Williams and Javier Lamas.

We also offer a special congratulations to 18 year old James 'Jaime' Thompson for winning the league's MVP award, after amassing a total of 32 goals for the season, which is a fantastic feat for such a young player. As we mentioned previously, all of this was accomplished with the deck stacked firmly against QBS.

A myriad of problems plagued the league including, late registration, changing of schedules and other rules, as well as questionable interference into player eligibility by Bahamas Football Association officials.

We at QBS think this points to the favoritism that has been rampant in the BFA, especially since 2014. Our club takes this time to call on the BFA to be more transparent and honest in dealing with the football community here in The Bahamas. We have much more to add on this, but for now we celebrate victory.

Quality Beach Soccer Club was founded in 2013 by Ehren Hanna and Christopher Davis.




