Cooper signs to Correcaminos UAT

Grand Bahama native Shavanno Cooper yesterday signed a professional contract to play for the Correcaminos UAT Roadrunners, out of Victoria Mexico. The roadrunners are one of the top clubs in the Mexican LNBP Basketball league.

Cooper took to social media to thank his family, friends and others that supported him on his journey.

“God has blessed me with the opportunity to play professionally for the Correcaminos UAT Roadrunners,” Cooper said on the Facebook post. “I definitely wouldn’t be at this moment without the steady support of my family, especially my mom, who made sure I had the tools to perform on and off the court. I wish my grandmother was here to see this because it’s really all for her.”

Vala Sports Management manages Cooper. The company issued a statement following the signing.

“Vala Sports Management to congratulate one of our new clients Shavano Cooper, a product of our Las Vegas camp this summer, just signed a contract to play for the "Correcaminos De Ciudad Victoria" of the top LNBP league in Mexico this season. We have no doubt he will make the most out of this opportunity and go on to have a long an lasting Professional career. You’re on your way.”

As a senior at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Cooper, 6’7”, played in 21 contests, while starting in the final seven games on the year. He averaged 21. 5 minutes per game, playing a season-high 33 twice on the year. He finished sixth on the team in scoring with 165 points on the year. He averaged 7.9 points per game while scoring a season high 21 points at Eckerd College on February 18. He finished fifth on the squad in rebounds with 107, averaging 5.1 rebounds per game. He pulled down double digit rebounds on three occasions and grabbed a season-high of 13 against Saint Leo n February 15.

As a junior, he played in 25 games, making 18 starts on the year. He averaged 22.3 minutes per game, finished fourth on the team in points, averaging 10 per game and scored in double figures 13 times. He scored a season-high 21 points against Saint Leo on February 17.



