Record breaker

Joanna Evans (University of Texas) set a new national record on her way to a bronze medal yesterday in the final of the women’s 800-meter (m) freestyle at the 29th Summer Universiade/World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

Evans lowered her own national record by a full five seconds, touching the wall in 8:31.18. Evans’ medal was the second ever at the meet for the Bahamas. Jeremy Knowles captured a bronze at the 2003 Summer Universiade, which took place in Daegu, South Korea.

Simona Quadarella, from Italy, won gold in the 800 free in 8:20.54, and Sarah Koehler, from Germany, finished second in 8:21.67.

In the opening round of the 800m freestyle, Evans finished fourth overall, out of heat four, in 8:36.89, the seventh fastest time going into the final.

Shortly after the 800 free final, Evans swam in the finals of the women’s 200m freestyle. She finished eighth overall in 2:00.70. Siobhan Haughey, from Hong Kong, captured the gold in 1:56.71, American Katherine Drabot was second in 1:57.61, and Arina Openysheva, from Russia, was third in 1:58.53.

Evans finished third in semi-final two of the women’s 200 meters (m) freestyle in 1:59.19, the fourth fastest time overall. She finished second in heat six of the opening round in 2:00.04.

“The University games are a huge meet, very similar to the Olympics, so for Joanna to come out and have the kind of performance she had, it really means a lot,” said Bahamas Aquatics Federation (BAF) President Algernon Cargill. “She has been performing well throughout the entire games and had a really great swim in the final. What was so impressive is that less than 20 minutes later, she was back in the pool to swim another final. Although she may have finished eighth in that, she gave a great effort. She still has the 400m freestyle ahead of her, so she’s had to manage quite a load at this meet, but she has handled it well.”

Along with Evans, the other three members of Team Bahamas also saw action in the pool yesterday.

Both Margaret Higgs (University of South Carolina) and Laura Morley (Indiana University Bloomington) competed in the third heat of the women’s 50m breaststroke, however, neither advanced to the semifinal round. They finished in 33.57 and 34.88 seconds, respectively.

Gershwin Greene (Virginia Tech) also competed in the fifth heat of the men’s 50m freestyle. He finished third in the heat in 23.96 seconds.

Evans will close things out at the tournament for The Bahamas today in the women’s 400m freestyle.



