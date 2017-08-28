Coleby looking to prove himself at WKU

Last season was filled with ups and downs for Western Kentucky University (WKU) graduate transfer Dwight Coleby as he battled back from injury.

Coleby played limited minutes for the Kansas Jayhawks as a third sting forward. He averaged 1.7 points per game at Kansas and was never a consistent contributor until late in the season.

Coleby elected to transfer to WKU this summer with the hopes of improving his statistics and putting himself in a better position to become a professional player. In a recent interview on campus, Coleby expressed his eagerness to get on the court and show the WKU fans what he can do.

“Look at the 2016-17 stats, you don’t really think of much, but you have to understand I was coming off an injury and wasn’t healthy at all, basically the whole year,” he said. “I’ll have a chance to prove myself this year. People are going to see what I could really do.”

WKU Head Coach Rick Stansbury thinks Coleby can be a dominant scorer in the paint. He said that he believes Coleby has some previously untapped offensive skills.

“Dwight has come in here and I like him a bunch,” said Stansbury. “I know he averaged 1.7 last year for Kansas, but I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t beat that. He has great energy. I think he can score the ball multiple ways. He’s big and strong and he’s a great kid - great attitude, great work ethic.”

WKU went a perfect 3-0 last week in Costa Rica on their foreign tour. However, Coleby played just eight minutes in total. He took a hard foul in the first quarter against Laurentian University and suffered a sprained heel. He was able to warm up before the Hilltoppers other two games, but didn’t appear in either one.

Although he didn’t play the final two games of the tour, Stansbury expects him to be fine and ready to go for the official beginning of practice in October.

In just eight minutes against Laurentian University, Coleby posted seven points and grabbed seven rebounds.

“I told Dwight, if you translate that to over 40 minutes, that’s a pretty good night,” Stansbury said.

Coleby and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will begin their season in The Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, which takes place November 22-24 inside the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. WKU is part of an eight-team field at the tournament. The other teams are Villanova, Arizona, Purdue, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Southern Methodist and Northern Iowa.