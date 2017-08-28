Evans wins second medal of World University Games, a silver

Joanna Evans (University of Texas) closed out her time at the 29th Summer Universiade/World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan, on a high note on Saturday, capturing her second medal of the competition, this time in the women’s 400 meters (m) freestyle.

Evans picked up a silver medal in the 400m free in 4:08:52. Sarah Koehler, from Germany, won the gold medal in 4:03.96, and American Kai Schmidt took the bronze in 4:09.82. Evans is the only Bahamian to ever win two medals at the World University Games in any sport. Her first medal came on Friday, when she won a bronze medal in the women’s 800m freestyle.

“When you look at the World University Games, it’s set up similar to the Olympics. It features thousands of athletes across various sports,” said Bahamas Aquatics Federation (BAF) President Algernon Cargill. “You have Olympic swimmers and athletes competing in this event, so when you look at it, she has done a fantastic job. You really have to be at your best to have a shot in these games. Joanna swam in a lot of races at the competition and had a tough schedule. This is an amazing accomplishment, capturing the first medal at these games since Jeremy Knowles won the first one in 2003, and then capturing another one.”

In the 800m final on Friday, Evans lowered her own national record by a full five seconds, touching the wall in 8:31.18. In the opening round of the 800m free, Evans qualified for the final fourth overall, out of heat four, in 8:36.89 – the seventh-fastest time going into the final. Less than 20 minutes after the 800m free final, Evans swam in the final of the women’s 200m freestyle. She finished eighth overall in 2:00.70. Evans finished third in semi-final two of the women’s 200m freestyle in a new Bahamian national record of 1:59.19 – the fourth-fastest time overall. She finished second in heat six in the opening round in 2:00.04.

Other members of the team who represented The Bahamas at the 29th Summer Universiade include Gershwin Greene (Virginia Tech), Laura Morley (Indiana University Bloomington) and Margaret Albury Higgs (University of South Carolina).

The Summer Universiade is an international multi-sport event organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The summer event consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines.

Other sports featured at this year’s event included archery, athletics, basketball, fencing, football, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, swimming, diving, water polo, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball.