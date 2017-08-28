Johnson loses to Derevyanchenko

Bahamian professional boxer Tureano Johnson (20–2, 14 KOs) came up short in his quest of securing a mandatory number one title contender spot on Friday night at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, USA, suffering a 12th round technical knockout (TKO) loss at the hands of Sergiy Derevyanchenko (11–0, 9 KOs) in their super middleweight bout.

Derevyanchenko, of the Ukraine, knocked Johnson down with a left hook to the head with 40 seconds left in the fight. Referee Gary Ritter immediately called the fight off after Johnson hit the canvas.

“I am very disappointed, but I give a lot of credit to Derevyanchenko and congratulate him on his performance tonight,” said Johnson following the loss.

Although the fight ended in a knockout, it was close throughout. Johnson pushed the pace early on, despite taking a lot of punishment from Derevyanchenko. He tried to throw Derevyanchenko off with his footwork early, throwing punches from orthodox and southpaw stances. In the third round, Derevyanchenko began to expose holes in Johnson’s defense. He was able to land multiple punches to the head. After falling behind in the first half of the fight, Johnson turned up the intensity in the sixth and seventh rounds and was able to land punches at a more successful rate, landing a series of hooks through Derevyanchenko’s defense.

However, Derevyanchenko regained control in the eighth round. He was once again able to create space to land power shots.

“He was very tough and took a lot of punches,” said Derevyanchenko. “Maybe the fight could have been stopped earlier, but I was always ready to go the distance. I’m happy with my performance. I did exactly what we worked on in training and broke him down to get the knockout.”

With the win, Derevyanchenko is the now the mandatory number one challenger to unified middleweight champion Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) title. If Golovkin loses to Canelo Alvarez on September 16, then Derevyanchenko would be Alvarez’s mandatory number one contender.

“I’m ready to fight the winner of Golovkin vs. Canelo fight for the title,” Derevyanchenko said. “I think that Golovkin will win, and I look forward to fighting him next.”

It’s now back to the drawing board for Bahamian super middleweight champion Johnson.

In the co-main event on Friday night, Hugo Centeno Jr. (26–1, 14 KOs) earned a third round knockout over Immanuwel Aleem (17–1–1, 10 KOs).

Also on the undercard, lightweight Alejandro Guerrero (5–0, 4 KOs) won a second round TKO over Darin Hampton (1–6), and Demond Nicholson (18–2–1) won by TKO over Josue Obando (15–17–1). Obando retired after falling in the second round of the super middleweight bout to Nicholson.