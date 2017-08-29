Final two champions crowned at 25th Annual AID Clay Court Championships

The 25th Annual AID Clay Court Championships wrapped up on Saturday afternoon with the final two titles being decided at the Gym Tennis Club in Winton Meadows.

In the Men’s Jr. Veterans Singles Division, third seeded Stephen Thompson took down the number two seeded Devlin Fisher in three sets, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1. Thompson dropped just one set in the entire tournament, and breezed past the number one seeded player of Brent Johnson in the semi-finals. In the semis, he took out Johnson in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-1.

Thompson hit the court once again in the Men’s Jr. Veterans Doubles Championship on Saturday, but he and partner Vince Andrews came up short against the team of Gerry Kanuka and Paul McCann. Thompson and Andrews were the top seed, but they lost convincingly in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-1. Kanuka and McCann also defeated the number two seeded team of Andrew Barr and Larry Rolle, winning in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-0.

Earlier during the two-week tournament, top seeded Marion Bain took down second seeded Valorie Rees in the Ladies Jr. Veterans Singles Division. Bain won in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-1.

In the Men’s Open Singles Division, number two seed William Fountain outlasted top seed Ceron Rolle, 7-6(1) and 6-1. Fountain didn’t drop a set for the entire tournament.

In the Men’s Open Doubles Division, the team of Shannon Francis and Philip Major Jr. won a tough three-setter over the number two seeded team of Ceron Rolle and Jamal Adderley, 6-4, 3-6 and 10-7. Francis and Major had taken down the top seeded team of William Fountain and Robert Smith earlier in the tournament, 6-2 and 6-2.

Finally, in the Mixed Doubles Division, the top seeded team of Philip Major Jr. and Nikkita Fountain defeated the number two seeded team of Derron Donaldson and Larikah Russell in straight sets, 6-4 and 7-5.

Following the last match on Saturday, attractive crystal trophies and other prizes were presented to all finalists by Shirlene Watson, wife of AID President and Managing Director Harold Watson, who also confirmed AID’s continued sponsorship of the event in the future.

Referee Mickey Williams thanked AID for its perennial sponsorship of the tournament and its generous support of Bahamian tennis in general. Marion Bain was also recognized for her behind-the-scenes efforts in preparing delicious snacks and desserts during the tournament, in addition to winning the Ladies Jr. Veterans Singles title.

The event is sanctioned by the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA).