SSL Finals just about 100 days away in Nassau; first team confirmed

There are just about 100 days before the start of another version of the Star Sailors League (SSL) Finals here in Nassau, The Bahamas. The SSL Finals 2017 is set for December 4-9 in the waters of Montagu Bay, and there are just a few regattas remaining that can give points and change the top 10 skippers of the SSL Rankings. The cut-off date is September 12, at which time the leaders for 2017 will be definite.

The plan for the fifth edition of the most important event for the Star Sailors League will follow the path of the previous SSL Finals, with four days of Qualification Series after which the top 10 teams will go ahead to the final knockout stage of the competition. The first qualified team will get a bye to the final, the runner-up will go to the semi-finals and teams from third to 10th will have to fight on yet one more race in the quarter-finals. All of this action will happen on the last day of competition, on Saturday, December 9 and in the late afternoon, the winners of the SSL Finals 2017 will be crowned directly after racing at Nassau Yacht Club.

To gain access to the SSL Finals, a sailor can either be among the top 10 sailors in the SSL Rankings, be the first crew, a young talented sailor, a VIP invited for his achievement in his career or the International Star Class Yacht Racing Association (ISCYRA) World Champion.

Norwegian Eivind Melleby with American Joshua Revkin won the Star World Championship in July in Svendborg, Denmark, and so owned the right to have a spot in Nassau. Melleby and Revkin are the first SSL finalists to confirm their participation to the fifth edition of the SSL Finals.

Revkin raced at every single SSL event since 2013, be it the four previous SSL Finals or the Grand Slams. Melleby was at two SSL Finals, and with Revkin finished second at the SSL City Grand Slam in Hamburg, Germany, in 2016. The team works well together and great things can be expected from them in Nassau, particularly if it’s windy. The team seems to like a strong breeze, like those that were present in Svendborg at the worlds.

The updated SSL Finals website is online now, with the schedule of the sport, media and social events at the Nassau Yacht Club. The opening ceremony is confirmed to take place on Monday December 4 in the late afternoon. The details haven't been formalized as yet but a cocktail party is set to follow. The medal ceremony will be held right after sailing on Saturday, December 9, on a big podium at Montagu Beach, and that evening there will be the gala dinner with the prize giving ceremony at the Nassau Yacht Club.

Interested persons are asked to follow the event online on the official website, on facebook, instagram and twitter, to be updated on the SSL Finalists’ list, social events and more of the Star Sailors League major events of the year.