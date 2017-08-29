Return to Norman for Buddy Hield

With just about a month to go before the start of training camp, Bahamian Chavano “Buddy” Hield is making the rounds and wrapping up his summer activities.

Hield once again returned home for the Bahamian segment of his basketball camps and skills showcase, and is now back at a familiar stomping ground in the United States. He returned to Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend - the site of his collegiate breakthrough, playing for the Oklahoma Sooners.

In his senior year at Oklahoma, Hield finished second in the nation in scoring and won just about every player of the year award while leading the Sooners to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four. The previous year, he and the Sooners reached the Elite Eight before being knocked out by another Bahamian, Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr., and the Michigan State Spartans.

On Saturday, Hield was back in Norman, lending his expertise, and sharing his knowledge with the young, up-and-coming basketball talent of the Sooners. He was particularly impressed with five-star freshman Trae Young, who he spent a lot of time with together this past summer.

Hield was complimentary of the entire Sooners team for the 2017-2018 season.

“Trae Young is great,” said Hield, according to The Oklahoman - the largest daily newspaper in Oklahoma. “Christian James looks way better, Khadeem (Lattin), Jamuni (McNeace) - they've just got to keep going and I have confidence that they'll turn this thing around. I'm glad to be back here. My schedule was free and I was able to come again.”

Hield coached the Crimson team to a 91-80 win in the Legends Alumni Game at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday - the same floor where the Sooners play their home games, and what Hield called home for four collegiate seasons. Hield has made quite a few trips to Norman since ending his rookie season in the National Basketball Association (NBA), and said that he likes imparting his knowledge with the young talent. He’s had quite a few workout sessions with the team.

The young gun, who looks up to the Bahamian professional basketball player as a mentor, recently showed off his promise during the Sooners’ trip to Australia and New Zealand, averaging a team-high 22.3 points in four games.

As for Hield, the event has now become a popular stop in his annual summer tour around the globe. One of his players on Saturday, former University of Oklahoma (OU) player Cade Davis scored an alumni-game record 43 points to lead the Crimson team to the win. Davis, who plays professionally in Cyprus, finished with 11 three-pointers. Eduardo Najera scored 15 points and added 21 rebounds, and Michael Neal added 19 points for Hield’s Crimson team. Tyler Neal led the Cream team with 27 points, and Chris Black added 24.

“It's better coaching and winning than coaching and losing,” said Hield, now preparing for his second season in the NBA, and another run with the Sacramento Kings.

Hield is expected to win the starting two-guard spot for the Kings during their training camp period - a position he finished the season with a year ago.

The Kings inked Vince Carter to a one-year deal worth $8 million this offseason, with hopes of the savvy veteran giving the youngsters a push during training camp and into the pre-season. With swingman added, the Kings now have 15 players on their roster and don't plan on making any other roster moves unless there is an unexpected trade, according to sources.

A starting line-up could feature George Hill at the point, Hield at the two-guard spot, Willie Cauley-Stein at center, Skal Labissiere at the three, and Garrett Temple playing power forward. Rookies De’Aaron Fox and Frank Mason III could provide tremendous depth at the point guard spot, and veterans Carter and Zach Randolph are there for security and leverage. Players such as Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kosta Koufos are expected to fit into the rotation as well.

At the end of the day, the Kings aren’t expected to seriously challenge for a playoff spot in the NBA this coming season, but it could be a breakout one for young stars such as Hield and Fox.

As far as Hield is concerned, the future remains bright for the Bahamian basketball star. Hield and the Kings will begin the NBA preseason on Monday October 2 at home at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, against the San Antonio Spurs.