Armbrister loses in singles, wins in doubles

Donte Armbrister continues to excel overseas, playing in various International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Juniors events around the region.

Armbrister is the lone Bahamian playing in the Panama Mid Season ITF Juniors Tournament in Panama City, Panama, this week. He lost in the main draw in boys singles to Sergio Garrido, of Colombia, in straight sets, but is still alive in doubles.

Armbrister fell to Garrido, 6-2 and 6-1, on Tuesday. In boys doubles, he and partner Esteban Gutierrez, from Panama, won a tough three-setter over the team of Diego Rodriguez Tobar, of Panama, and Jesus Alejandro Villamizar Abia, of Venezuela. Armbrister and Gutierrez came out on top, 4-6, 6-1 and 13-11. They will play the fourth seeded team of Diego Gonzalez and Luis Alejandro Iriarte Bastidas, both of Venezuela, in the quarter-finals today.

At the THA/Bmobile Tobago Junior ITF Tournament in Tacarigua, Trinidad & Tobago, last week, a pair of Bahamians made the semi-finals.

Afrika Smith advanced to the semi-finals in girls singles before falling to No. 3 seed Lucia De Santa Ana, of Uruguay, in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-0. Armbrister and doubles partner Juan Sebastian Dominguez Collado, of Guadeloupe, seeded third, lost their semi-final match to the second seeded American team of Jericho Grollman and Alexander Kiefer in straight sets, 6-4 and 7-6(5).

Two other Bahamians, Jacobi Bain and Sydney Clarke, lost in the quarter-finals in their respective doubles matches.

In St. Lucia at the Coca-Cola ITF Junior Tennis Tournament two weeks ago, Armbrister and Clarke advanced to the quarter-finals in singles, and the second seeded girls doubles team of Clarke and Sierra Donaldson advanced all the way to the semi-finals before falling. Prior to that, at the SVGTA NLA Junior ITF Tournament in St Vincent & the Grenadines, Armbrister, Bain and Clarke all advanced to the semi-finals before each fell; and in girls doubles play, Clarke and Donaldson, this time seeded third, again advanced to the semi-finals before falling.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) congratulates the players on their wins so far and looks forward to more wins as they advance in tournament play and continue to climb the ladder to catapult them into the top ranked juniors on the ITF junior circuit.