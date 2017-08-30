Miller-Uibo set to go after second Diamond trophy

It’s on to Brussels for Shaunae Miller-Uibo. The Bahamian Olympic champion is preparing for her final race of the season, set to take place in the women’s 400 meters (m) at the AG Memorial Van Damme inside the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday – the second of two IAAF Diamond League Finals.

Miller-Uibo will be gunning for her second Diamond League title this year, and second ever for a Bahamian, following her 200m victory at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League Meet in Zurich, Switzerland, last Thursday. On that day, she came from behind to beat the two ladies who finished ahead of her at the IAAF World Championships – Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, and Marie-Josée Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast – as well as Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson, of Jamaica.

This week, the field is a bit watered down. Missing are two of the medalists from the London World Championships – World champion Phyllis Francis and bronze medalist Allyson Felix, both of the United States. Also missing is world number two, according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017, Quanera Hayes, of the United States.

Still, it probably won’t be a cakewalk for Miller-Uibo. Rapidly rising teenager Salwa Eid Naser, of Bahrain, the world championships silver medalist who lowered the Bahraini national record in each round in London, will be in the field. Also lining up for a shot at the diamond will be Americans Natasha Hastings and Courtney Okolo – both sub 50-second performers at their best. Shericka Jackson, the bronze medalist behind Felix and Miller-Uibo at the Beijing World Championships and again at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will present a challenge, and she will be joined by two other Jamaicans, Stephenie Ann McPherson and Novlene Williams-Mills.

A cash prize of $50,000 and one of the beautiful Diamond trophies, which are given to each event winner at the Diamond League Finals, will be up for grabs for the winner. With her win in the 200m last Thursday, Miller-Uibo became The Bahamas’ first International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Diamond League champion. Tonique Williams-Darling secured the IAAF Golden League title in the women’s 400m in 2004, the same year she won the Olympic title, but Miller-Uibo is the first Bahamian winner of the IAAF’s yearly extravaganza since the format and name changed in 2010.

After running a new national record of 21.88 seconds in the 200m last Thursday, it will be interesting to see what Miller-Uibo does for an encore. The 400m has always been her stronger event, and she’s a heavy favorite to walk off with the diamond this Friday. It will be her final race of the season, and there’s no doubt that she will be looking to close it out on a strong note.

Miller-Uibo will be the only Bahamian in action this Friday in the Belgian capital.