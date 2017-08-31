BAAA gala awards show set for December 29

In a year in which the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) celebrates its 65th anniversary, a number of monumental achievements took place on and off the track.

The BAAA will celebrate with a red carpet gala awards show, set for Friday December 29, moving its end-of-year festivities back to the end of the year after experimenting with having it in June. At this time, the venue is yet to be finalized, but it is expected to be at one of the major hotels.

On the track, the country made its mark once again, winning two medals at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships in London, England; there were stellar performances from junior athletes at both the CARIFTA Games and the IAAF World U18 Championships; Holland Martin soared to new heights both at home and abroad - CARIFTA and the Pan Am Junior Championships; and a record nine Bahamians qualified to represent their respective schools at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Track and Field Championships, just to name a few.

Off the track, the BAAA ratified and passed a new constitution this year, recognized past presidents for their contributions to the organization, produced a 65th anniversary supplement that was published in this medium, and staged a 65th anniversary exhibition at the Mall at Marathon. The body also acted as a supplementary board to the local organizing committee of the IAAF World Relay Championships in the staging of that event in The Bahamas once again.

“In the view of a very ambitious agenda, I’m confident that the officers of the federation (BAAA) will continue to provide the resources that are indeed necessary to successfully advance the operations of the federation,” said BAAA President Rosamunde Carey yesterday. “When we look at December 29, that is going to be a night in which we will celebrate and honor all of our athletes’ achievements in 2017, and also recognize our coaches and stakeholders who performed so admirably. This was a special year for us. There were several events held in honor of persons who contributed significantly to the development of the federation, and we want to recognize those persons again. We’re looking forward to a grand time on December 29.”

Included in its revamped constitution is a provision for the BAAA to hire a full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the body, and luring new investment and financial opportunities. Carey said that it is their intention to have that person in place by November. It will be history in the making, as it will be the first time that the BAAA is ever managed by a paid executive.

“That will be vital in moving the federation forward into being a viable business entity,” said Carey. “We believe that is the way to go, and it will take the federation further into the 21st century.”

As for the track and field season, it is still ongoing. The second of two IAAF Diamond League Finals, the AG Memorial Van Damme, is set for this Friday at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. Bahamian Olympic Champion in the women’s 400m, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, will be going after the diamond in that event. She won the Diamond League title in the women’s 200m last Thursday, becoming The Bahamas’ first ever Diamond League Champion. Now, the Bahamian speedster is aiming to secure the country’s second year-ending title in the eight-year history of the IAAF Diamond League.