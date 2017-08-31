Jones has 22 rebounds in Sun win over Mystics

Jonquel Jones crept a bit closer to the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) regular season rebounds record on Tuesday night, as she matched a career-high with 22 rebounds in an 86-76 win for the Connecticut Sun on the road over the Washington Mystics. She also scored 14 points and dished out a career-high six assists in the bounce-back win for the playoff bound Sun.

Jones got her team involved early in the game, and had already recorded five assists and seven rebounds by the end of the first quarter.

As the game progressed, Jones’ play continued to pick up, particularly on the glass. With just six minutes to go in the game, Jones grabbed her 22nd rebound of the contest, and her 384th of the year - the second most in a single season. She joined Tina Charles as the only players in WNBA history to have three 20-plus rebound games in one season.

“Assistant Coach Steve Smith was keeping me updated with the rebounds during the game, so I definitely knew what I had and what I needed to get,” Jones said in an interview with Swish Appeal afterwards. “That’s definitely a credit to him for keeping me engaged with the stats.”

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas poured in a career-high 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds in the win, her fifth double-double of the season. Amidst a career game, Thomas also took notice of Jones’ effort on the glass.

“I mean, she’s a monster,” said Thomas on Jones’ play. “She could have two or three girls hanging on her arms and she will still find a way to get a rebound so I mean she’s a huge contributor to this team and we need her to come to every game with that.”

Following Tuesday’s game, Jones is now just 14 rebounds away from tying Charles’ single-season rebounds record of 398. She is likely to break the record, seeing that the Sun has two games remaining on the schedule.

The Sun will return to action on Friday when they travel to Phoenix to take on the Mercury. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m.