BAAA finally addresses matter on Gardiner

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) is finally addressing the matter from the London World Championships with national record holder in the men’s 400 meters (m) Steven Gardiner, but is still not giving any definitive answers as to any potential repercussions that may be utilized. At a media press luncheon yesterday, BAAA President Rosamunde Carey admitted that it was an unfortunate incident that occurred, one that prompted a meeting of the BAAA executive board upon its return to Nassau.

In London, Gardiner elected not to run with the men’s 4x400m team in the heats of the relay, stating that he would only be available for the final as a result of three grueling rounds of the open 400m. Head Coach Diane Woodside-Johnson requested him to run, stating that his presence would be vital for the team’s qualification for the final. The team of Alonzo Russell, Michael Mathieu, Ojay Ferguson and Ramon Miller, in that order, went on to run 3:03.04 in the semi-finals of the relay. They were sixth in their semi-final heat, and finished 11th overall, thereby failing to qualify for the final.

Gardiner was sensational in the open quarter, running a new national record of 43.89 seconds in the semis, and winning silver in the final, so his presence in the relay would have been extremely beneficial. He had a full three days to rest before the heats of the relay, and suffered no injury. Be that as it may, The Bahamas’ new 43.89 man declined to run, and was adamant about it.

“I am deeply cognizant that at the center of this are our athletes, coaches and the federation (BAAA),” said Carey yesterday. “We called an executive meeting, and a unanimous decision was reached to empower an independent committee made up of non executives and non council members. They are mandated to undertake a thorough investigation of the incident and to provide findings. The executives will take the appropriate action at the conclusion of this investigation.”

Shockingly, there are no official measures in place in the newly revamped constitution of the BAAA to handle matters of this nature. This after a number of similar incidents have happened in the past. Carey said that is something they are working on assiduously and expeditiously.

“We need to have policies written to deal with these kinds of situations, and they need to be in place before the 2018 season,” she said. “In the past, there have been many persons who were disciplined without the presence of written policies. Our focus is to get that in place so that everyone would be made aware prior to the start of next season. I have received verbal reports from the management team, the head coach and I spoke with Steven Gardiner on three occasions. Written reports are forthcoming, but as it stands now, we are going to allow the process to take place.”

Carey said that she received a document from past executives Shervin Stuart and Ralph McKinney pertaining to measures that were in place in the past to deal with such situations. She said that it is highly likely that, that same document would be utilized going forward. It is understood that Gardiner’s personal coach, American Gary Evans from Pure Athletics in Orlando, Florida, USA, might have factored heavily in Gardiner’s decision. Carey said that is something that should not happen at the national team level.

“Once you are selected to a national team, you belong to that national team,” she said. “Your personal coaches still have access to you because they are your personal coaches and they brought you to where you are, but when you are selected to national teams, if your head coach says that you are to be available to run in an event, you ought to make yourself available. You are still able to work with your personal coaches but not to the detriment of the team. Personal coaches ought not to interfere in national team decisions and directives.”

As it stands now, there is no clarity as to what, if anything, will be done as a result of Gardiner’s defiance in London. The 16th IAAF World Championships in London, England, wrapped up a little over two weeks ago. Since that time, a healthy Gardiner lined up for the men’s 400m at the first of two Diamond League Finals, in Zurich, Switzerland. Gardiner appeared to slip in the blocks, fell at the beginning of the race, and never recovered.

What, if anything, will be done regarding his refusal to run in the heats of the relay in London remains to be seen. A decision is expected to be reached after the findings of the independent committee are submitted, which is expected to be in a few weeks.