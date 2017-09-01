Foreign coach impressed with Sands development

According to Orlando Boxing Academy Head Coach Jose Cruz, Bahamian boxer Amron “The Sandman” Sands has become “the talk of the town” since joining his camp eight months ago.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Cruz said that Sands is progressing at a rapid pace, and has the potential to become the next best thing in the heavyweight division.

“Amron’s progress has been incredible up to this point,” said Cruz. “He’s really coming into his own. He’s just over 6’5” and around 250 pounds, but he moves like a middleweight. He has good footwork and he’s an aggressive fighter.”

According to Cruz, Sands is expected to fight at least four more times before the year is out. His next fight is set for September 22 at the Orlando Live Center in Orlando, Florida, USA. His opponent for the fight will be named in the coming days, but the date for the fight is confirmed. Following the September bout, Sands has a fight scheduled for October in Mississippi, one in November in Jamaica, and another one in December in Orlando.

On August 5, Sands scored a first round knockout win in his pro debut over Julio Mendoza in the main event of the night, in Lakeland, Florida.

“Although the fight was short, he got to show some of his skills in the ring,” Cruz said. “He’s young, at just 23 years of age, so there were some mistakes. We didn’t look at what he did wrong, we looked at what he was able to do. He showed composure in the ring, which is important for a young fighter. When I talked to him after the fight, he said he was surprised at how good he felt in the ring without the headgear that amateur boxers have to wear. He also liked the smaller gloves that the professionals wear as well.”

Cruz said he wants Sands to fight at least seven times in 2018 to build up his stamina.

“We want to eventually work our way up to eight rounds. Right now we’re at four, so we want to get to six next and then make our way up to eight,” Cruz said.

Prior to turning pro, Sands competed as an amateur for the Strikers Boxing Club, which is based inside the Golden Gates Shopping Centre right here in New Providence.

“I have to give credit to Ronn Rodgers and the guys down there at Strikers Boxing Club,” said Cruz. “They helped develop Amron into a good amateur fighter. He’s got a lot of talented of fighters in his stable, and that says a lot about the work that he is doing, seeing that boxing isn’t one of the more popular sports in The Bahamas.”

As an amateur, Sands fought in the Dominitcan Republic, Puerto Rico and the United States.