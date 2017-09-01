Chavez Young finding his way in the minors

Chavez Young has managed to put together a solid minor league season up to this point with the Bluefield Blue Jays (45-22). At just 19 years of age, Young has seen steady improvement across the board in his second professional season.

He signed with the Blue Jays at the Major League Baseball (MLB) deadline in 2016; therefore he was only able to play in 21 games with the Gulf Coast Blue Jays as a rookie.

Young started off the 2017 season with the Vancouver Canadians, but ended up with Bluefield in the Appalachian League. Through 60 games this season, Young is hitting .272, has an On-Base Percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .431. He’s also registered four home-runs and 34 RBIs.

While Young remains a bit of a raw prospect, he’s shown an ability to get on base at an efficient rate with his .322 On-Base Percentage. He also displayed a willingness to run and help his team, with 10 stolen bases in 16 attempts. His eagerness to get hits has also been one of his biggest flaws to an extent. He’s taken very few walks compared to the amount of times he has been on base, and has registered 56 strikeouts this season alone.

Young is one of three Bahamians who committed to playing baseball at Polk Community College early last year. After leaving Polk Community College, Young played 21 games in the Gulf Coast League, a step below the Appalachian League, and hit .274. A total of 10 of his 20 hits were for extra bases last summer. Despite finishing strong, Young got off to a rocky start hitting the ball.

“My first 21 at-bats were rough,” he said. “I was kind of saying to myself, ‘why am I not hitting the ball?’ One of my teammates told me that nothing was wrong with my swing. It’s just that the bat-head is not in the strike zone long enough. If you stay longer in the hitting zone, you’ll be able to hit the ball better. After he told me that I just kept on progressing.”

After playing five games for the Vancouver Canadians during an extended season, the young center fielder was traded to Bluefield, where he says he feels more comfortable.

“I feel like my coaches here, they believe in me,” he said. “Even though everyone has bad games, they don't see the bad games, they see the guy who got here. As a coach, you want to be on a player; you want to get on him so he doesn’t slack off. Dennis Holmberg, the manager, and Carlos Villabos, the hitting coach, they're on me 24/7.”

Right now, the Blue Jays are assured of a postseason berth. They’ll look to close out the final week of the regular season on a high note, with the hopes of capturing the East Division title. They’ll take on Pulaski in a best-of-three series in the Appalachian League East Division Finals beginning on Saturday. The division champion gets two home games, if necessary, in the opening round of the league playoffs, while the runner-up hosts the first postseason game. The playoffs begin next weekend.

Young was selected in the 39th round of the MLB Draft in 2016, going 1282nd overall.