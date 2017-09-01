Positive test for Bahamian athlete under investigation

Just prior to the start of the London World Championships, it was revealed that a Bahamian athlete tested positive to a banned sub- stance from the world relays.

The third International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relay Championships was held April 22–23, right here in The Bahamas, and the host nation qualified two relay teams for the ensuing world championships. The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) is yet to release an official statement on the matter, or the name of the athlete in question, commenting only that the situation is still under investigation.

According to reports, the BAAA is still awaiting results from the athlete’s ‘B’ sample testing.

“To date, the process is still under investigation,” said BAAA President Rosamunde Carey. “The athlete in question has sent in a legal response, and the case is still open. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is the arm of the IAAF that is directly responsible for disseminating information on athletes who have tested positive, and we’re still awaiting the results of the findings. We just have to trust the process.”

The AIU is one of the new branches of the IAAF that is charged with the responsibility of managing the threats to the integrity of athletics worldwide. It operates with a level of rigor and transparency that is expected by the world’s best athletes and supporters, and officially came into existence on Monday April 3, 2017.

At this time, Carey said that it is still too early to tell what, if anything, will be done as a result of the positive test. She said that they have to allow the matter to go through the proper channels and the proper process.

“If the results are conclusive of a positive test, the athlete would be banned by the IAAF and not allowed to compete in the international arena. Simultaneously, our action will complement that of the IAAF. We are going to look at the infraction, see what penalties are in place, and then go from there. When you are banned by the IAAF, that is a very serious infraction. Whatever punitive measures are done, then we will have to see what was the action to warrant such measures.”

The athlete was initially set to be a part of the Bahamian squad that travelled to the 16th IAAF World Championships in London, England, but was left off for obvious reasons.

As it relates to the banned substance, there is no knowledge at this time whether it was accidentally ingested or deliberately taken by the athlete in question. Be that as it may, officials are still awaiting the results of the ‘B’ sample.

The Nassau Guardian sports team will continue to follow the story as it develops.