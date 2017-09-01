CABC set to host 24th L. Garth Wright Golden Gloves Tournament

The Championship Amateur Boxing Club (CABC) is all set to host one of its marquee events in the next two weeks at the Wulff Road Boxing Square.

The 24th Annual L. Garth Wright Sr. Golden Gloves Amateur Boxing Tournament will be held on September 16 at 7 p.m. The main event will feature Levardo Cornish vs Alistair Deane.

The event will also showcase a matchup between Elroy Rolle vs Odell Armbrister.

Other top ranked fighters on the eight-bout card include 2020 Olympic hopeful Lennox Boyce and Reggie Daniag.

Participating clubs include the Strikers Boxing Club, the Meacher Major Pain Boxing Club, the Lion Heart Boxing Club and the CABC. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 17-years of age.

According to CABC founder Ray Minus Jr., his fighters are excited to go up against athletes from the visiting clubs.

“I just want people to come out there and supports these young boxers because it is going to be quite a show,” he said. “We intend to bring together all of the amateur boxing clubs from all over The Bahamas. There are a number of exciting matches planned. We just want to encourage all Bahamians of all ages to come out because it is going to be like a family setting, where you could bring the entire family and have a good time.

“So many boxers are always able to make their debuts and a lot of boxers were able to gain valuable experience and good position to represent The Bahamas in international boxing.”

Minus added that all amateur boxing clubs are invited to register and participate.

“We are trying to get more kids involved in the program, that is our aim,” Minus said. “We are very excited about this event. Many kids are preparing who have not fought yet and are looking to make their debuts. So many successful things came out of this program and this show in particular, including some of the biggest names in Bahamian boxing today. It has produced Olympic boxers, Commonwealth boxers and Bahamian championships and we are happy we are able to continue this event.”

Minus extended a special thanks to the event’s sponsors, including the D’Albenas Agency, Commonwealth Bank, Wallace Whitfield & Co., Nirvana Beach, Ron’s Electric, Wally’s Party Time Furniture Etc., JBR Building Supplies and the Bahamas Vision Center.



