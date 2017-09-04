Teams excited for Albany College Tennis Invitational

Although it is still a few weeks away, representatives from the teams competing in the inaugural Albany College Tennis Invitational recently expressed their excitement about coming to New Providence to go up against some tough competition at the Albany resort.

The tournament will run September 22–23 and features three National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I teams competing in singles and doubles action.

Auburn will kick off the season as the Southeastern Conference (SEC) representative in the tournament, while Georgia Tech represents the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the University of Michigan represents the Big Ten.

Auburn is coming off an 11th place finish in the SEC last season. They finished with a 13–15 win/loss record overall and 3–9 in conference play. The Auburn Tigers were eliminated in the second round of the SEC Tournament by then-No. 28 Ole Miss.

“This will be an incredible experience for our players, both on and off the court,” said Auburn Head Coach Bobby Reynolds. “It’s exciting to be chosen as the SEC representative for this inaugural event. It’s an amazing facility, and we will get a chance to face players from two Top 20 teams in Georgia Tech and Michigan during play on Friday and Saturday night. This also gives our guys a chance to experience the resort and interact within that international community and make contacts that will help them beyond college. It will all be a worthwhile experience for everyone involved.”

Georgia Tech was ranked No. 19 last season (18–8) and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to then-No. 15 Florida.

“We are excited to be invited to the first Albany Collegiate Invitational,” said Georgia Tech Head Coach Kenny Thorne. “Albany has an incredible new tennis facility led by Lleyton Hewitt and Director of Tennis Grant Doyle. We are excited about the entire trip from the good competition with Michigan and Auburn to the beautiful location in The Bahamas to the people running the event. It is a great way to start the fall season and get some competitive matches under our belt.”

Michigan is coming off one of its best seasons in program history, finishing 23–7 overall with a 10–2 mark in the Big Ten. The then-No. 16 Michigan Wolverines battled for just its second Big Ten championship in its history, ultimately falling to No. 2 Ohio State.