Carey optimistic about professional future

Former Wagner College star Michael Carey is just a few months removed from his senior collegiate season, and is currently in the process of weighing his options as to which direction he wants to take his professional career.

Carey, who started his college career at San Jacinto Junior College in Pasadena, Texas, did a short stint in a professional league in the Dominican Republic earlier this summer, but is now looking to take his game to the next level and play in a bigger league.

Like hundreds of other collegiate players, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard entered his name in this summer’s National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft but went undrafted. Despite this, Carey said that he still has his sights set on making it to the NBA.

“I was on the brink of making it to the NBA. I was in the draft, and next year I have a chance to go to the summer league and possibly have a chance to make a training camp roster,” Carey said in a recent interview. “You can’t get down about it. Even though you might not have a chance to get drafted again, there’s still hope that you can make it to the NBA. Making the NBA sometimes is not only based on basketball talent, it is also about networking off of the court as well. Who you are working with and who you’re training with can also have an effect on your stock. Aside from the NBA, which is the pinnacle of success, we sometimes take for granted playing in other overseas leagues. A lot of Bahamian players have made good lives for themselves playing over in Europe and other leagues. If you are blessed to make it in the European league, that’s still a very big deal. Sometimes I think that’s taken for granted locally.”

Depending on his status at the time, there’s a chance Carey could suit up for The Bahamas’ national team in October when it takes on Canada in the opening round of the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) World Cup. Carey said that although the sport of basketball has gained more attention locally over the last few years, there is still a lot more than can be done from a governmental standpoint to capitalize on the opportunities that the sport is creating.

“The federation (Bahamas Basketball Federation) is trying, but the government is not. The federation can only work with the budget the government gives them,” Carey said. “The government hasn’t caught up with the exposure that Bahamian basketball is getting right now. People always say that track gets a lot of money, but to be realistic, it’s an outside sport, there’s only so much money that you can give. The government just has to realize the growing window. Guys like ‘Buddy’ (Chavano Hield) and DeAndre Ayton are bringing a lot of attention to the country.”

As a senior at Wagner, Carey averaged 13.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. For his efforts last season, Carey was named to the All-Northeast Conference First Team, the Northeast Conference (NEC) All-Tournament Team, the All-Metropolitan Third Team and the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) District 18 First Team.