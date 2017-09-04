RECORD BREAKER

Although the Connecticut Sun fell to the fourth seed heading into the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) playoffs, losing 81–70 to the Los Angeles Sparks yesterday, they still had some reason to celebrate as they are into the playoffs for the first time in five years, and Grand Bahama native Jonquel Jones ended a breakout regular season by erasing the WNBA’s single-season rebounds record.

Jones came into the game five rebounds shy of tying Tina Charles’ single season record of 398. She finished with 10 rebounds in the contest, and 403 in total for the season, becoming the only player in league history to ever topple the 400-rebound mark. It appeared that Jones would have passed the record in the first half against the Sparks, seeing that she grabbed four rebounds in the first quarter alone. However, she remained stuck at four the remainder of the half. In the third quarter, she finally tied the record with 8:55 left in the period, and surpassed it on the following possession.

Jones also had 10 points in the loss, and it was her 20th double-double of the season. Nneka Ogwumike led the way for the Sparks with 21 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field. Candace Parker added 12 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

Jones’ performances in Connecticut’s previous two games put her in a good position to break the record on Sunday. She tied a career-high with 22 rebounds in an 86–76 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday and followed that up with nine rebounds in an 86-66 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.

With the two losses and New York’s win on Sunday, the Sun fell to fourth place overall in the WNBA playoff standings. The Minnesota Lynx finished first in the standings, leading the Western Conference with a 27–7 win/loss record. The Sparks finished second at 26–8. New York finished third overall, and led the Eastern Conference with a 22–12 win/loss record. The Sun finished with a 21–13 record.

The top two teams overall get two-round byes into the best-of-five semi-finals. The numbers three and four seeds get byes into the single-elimination second round.

After getting off to a slow start to the season, the Sun went 7–2 in August to move atop the Eastern Conference. Jones led the Sun both in scoring and rebounding during that stretch.

Sun General Manager and Head Coach Curt Miller said that he wasn’t surprised at all by the turnaround of the team this year given the talent on the roster.

“I had confidence coming into this year that we had a lot of young talent,” he said. “Knowing there were still some unknown pieces, it may have come a year earlier than I thought.”

The first round of the WNBA playoffs begin on Wednesday. The Seattle Storm will take on the Mystics in the single elimination first round, and the Dallas Wings will take on the Mercury in the other single elimination first round match-up.

The winner of the Storm-Mystics series will take on the Sun in the second round. The second round also features a single elimination format. The winner of that game will move on to play the Sparks in a best-of-five semi-final series.