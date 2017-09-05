Flow, WWE announce multi-year agreement to televise ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’

MIAMI, Fl and STAMFORD, Conn. — The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Flow 1 recently announced a multi-year agreement to televise WWE’s flagship programs ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ live. Flow 1 will now be the exclusive English-language home of WWE in the Caribbean.

Flow 1 will televise ‘Raw’ live at 8:00 p.m. Mondays and ‘SmackDown’ live at 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays. Additionally, Flow 1 will air ‘WWE Experience’, a one-hour weekly WWE highlights show, on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and ‘This Week in WWE’, a 30-minute weekly highlights show on Sundays at 10:00 p.m.

Fans will not miss any of the live action with the convenience of anytime, anywhere access via Flow To Go – an innovative mobile app that allows authenticated Flow customers access to their favorite programs from a web browser, smart phone or tablet over WIFI or a data network. They can also re-watch any episode to catch up with the exciting drama at any time on Flow’s On-Demand Platform.

“WWE is a renowned global sports entertainment brand that fits perfectly with our strategy to provide the most popular and diverse content to our valued customers everywhere,” said Garry Sinclair, President of the Caribbean for Cable & Wireless, operator of Flow. “WWE fans across the Caribbean, will now benefit from a partnership that enables us to deliver even more content that viewers around the world enjoy.”

Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, said: “We’re pleased to have Flow join us in televising WWE programming throughout the Caribbean. This partnership allows us to expand our reach as we deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment throughout the region.”

The agreement is effective immediately.