The final rankings for Bahamian athletes for 2017

The 2017 season is over for most Bahamian track and field athletes, and a number of them were prominent on the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Top Performance List.

Leading the way was double Diamond League winner Shaunae Miller-Uibo. The Bahamas’ top female sprinter finished the year number one in the women’s 400 meters (m) and at number two in the women’s 200m. She ended 2017 with a world leading time of 49.46 seconds in the 400m, just two one hundredths of a second short of her personal best time that she did in winning the Olympic title last year.

She faltered in the world championships final, but came back to win the event by a couple strides over Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser at the AG Memorial Van Damme Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday. In the 200m, she blazed past Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, two-time world champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, and world championships silver medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, to win the Diamond League title two Thursdays ago. She did that in her national record time of 21.88 seconds, ending the year as the number two ranked sprinter behind American Tori Bowie (21.77).

Steven Gardiner had a breakthrough year in the men’s 400m. He ended 2017 as number four on the IAAF’s Top Performance List with his blazing national record setting run of 43.89 seconds in the semi-finals of the event at the London World Championships. He became the first Bahamian to ever run under 44 seconds in the men’s 400m, is number two all-time among Caribbean athletes behind Grenada’s Kirani James, and is at number 13 on the all-time list worldwide. Gardiner won the silver medal in London but faltered at the start of the men’s 400m at the first of two Diamond League Finals, in Zurich, Switzerland.

The only other Bahamian in the top 20 this year, among senior athletes, was Devynne Charlton in the women’s 100m hurdles. Charlton had a personal best run of 12.74 seconds at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships to finish fifth, and ended the year as the number 19 ranked female hurdler over that distance. She made the semis at the world championships.

On the junior side, Jyles Etienne leapt 2.20m (7’ 2-1/2”), ending the year in a seven-way tie for seventh on the IAAF’s Top Performance List for junior men. Kyle Alcine had a personal best clearance of 2.19m (7’ 2-1/4”) this year, to finish in a three-way tie for 20th. On the junior girls side, Serena Brown was among the world’s elite, finishing with a best throw of 56.84m (186’ 6”) in the women’s discus. She finished fourth on the IAAF’s Top Performance List for junior women. Brianne Bethel was highly ranked as well. Her personal best run of 11.40 seconds in the women’s 100m allowed her to finish 12th on the IAAF’s Top Performance List for junior women.

Among youth athletes, how about the year Denvaughn Whymns had - excelling in the sprints, hurdles and the jumps. It was in the 110m hurdles where he made his top 10 appearance, finishing with a personal best run of 13.56 seconds. That allowed him to be ranked 10th on the IAAF’s Top Performance List for youth men. In the high jump event, Shaun Miller Jr. had a best clearance of 2.11m (6’ 11”). That was good enough to be in a four-way tie for 13th on the IAAF’s Top Performance List for youth men. Miller also finished fifth at the IAAF World U18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. In the 100m, Adrian Curry had a personal best run of 10.47 seconds, putting him in a four-way tie for 14th overall.

On the youth women side, Devine Parker finished ninth in the 100m with her run of 11.51 seconds, and in the 400m, Doneisha Anderson was 18th overall, with a time of 53.59 seconds. She finished fourth in that event at the IAAF World U18 Championships in Nairobi.

A number of other Bahamian athletes finished just outside of the top 20 in their respective disciplines.