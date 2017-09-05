Injuries plagued Newbold this past season

After struggling through an injury-plagued campaign in 2017, Stephen “Dirty” Newbold is hoping for a strong bounce-back year in 2018, looking to reclaim his status as one of The Bahamas’ best sprinters, a force in the region, and even among the world’s elite.

The former World Youth Champion ripped both hamstrings during training in the 2017 season. He gave it a run late in the season, but was unable to regain the form that he showed during the Olympic year of 2016, or even the form that he had as a junior when he set a personal best mark in the 200 meters (m) and broke 46 seconds for the first time in the 400m. To date, he is the only Bahamian junior to run under 46 seconds in the men’s 400m, and holds the junior national record of 45.94 seconds.

Now 23, Newbold is just focussed on maximizing his potential as an athlete. He’s open to running all of the sprints next year.

“I had two major hamstring injuries this year that I wasn’t able to overcome,” he said. “Strength wise, I still got a lot done. There was a lot of high intensity training, and not enough therapy in time. That was the major problem for me. I’m a strong character, and I look at it as a stepping stone. Whatever competition I missed, I watched thoroughly, saw what people were running, and just got mentally prepared to come back strong for the 2018 season.

“Health wise, I feel pretty good. I’m fully recovered from the injuries I had. I’m going to start training at the beginning of October, and from there, I’ll be ready to roll. I’m very optimistic. I’m staying away from the negativity and just keeping an open mind.”

Newbold trains with Shaun Miller as a member of the Speed Dynamics Club, and they work out on a regular basis at Goodman’s Bay. Newbold is entering his third year with the club, known for producing some of the top sprinters in the country. He has his sights set on making national squads next year, and representing his country in 2019 at the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships in Doha, Qatar, and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

“Mr. Miller is an excellent coach. There’s a lot of unity in his camp, and everyone is open to learning,” said Newbold. “One of my goals for 2018 is to get invited to be a part of the Diamond League. That’s where the cream of the crop participates. To get there would be awesome. The 2020 Olympics is definitely a goal of mine. I want to continue my athletics career into my thirties.

“I just hope that this an athlete-friendly government. As athletes, we really need more resources. Me personally, I’m not getting what I’m supposed to get. Not just me, but a lot of athletes are putting a lot of effort and money into training, and we’re not getting what we’re supposed to get from the government. The athletic community needs more focus. If we want to inspire some of the youth, we have to be able to make it, and the necessary resources have to be in place for us to make it.”

One of the issues that Newbold is referring to is the disbursements of subvention payments. The Sports Policy that is currently in place clearly states that upon achievement of an Olympic or world championships medal, an athlete should be moved up to the $26,400 per annum allocation. Newbold was a bronze medalist on the men’s 4x400m relay from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last year, running in the heats for The Bahamas. With that, he appears to be eligible to move up to the $26,400 per annum level for subvention. Yet, he remains in the $19,600 range, and just started receiving that in January of this year.

“For me, there has been some compliance since I first opened up, but we still have a long way to go,” said Newbold. “I’m not content about the level where I’m at, but I’ll take what I’m getting and work with that. In the beginning I wasn’t getting anything at all. When they started to send the payments, it really was too late in the season. The most that I could do at that point was just rest for next season. There are promises every year. The government has changed, and I just hope that we could get the compliance now. Leadership and maturity plays a huge role in all of this. If you’re not mature, you won’t make it far in track and field.”

One of the athletes representatives, Marsha Dorsett, said that the subvention rules are clear, and Newbold needs to be paid what is owed to him.

“There was a loophole in the past administration as it relates to his subvention checks and we’re hoping to get all of that sorted out,” she said. “I don’t know if he was lost in the system somewhere, but there is a document that states how our athletes are supposed to be paid. If you’re an Olympic medalist, you’re entitled to that second tier of payment which is $26,400. Stephen got his Olympic bronze medal in August. I really need them to be accountable with that. They have expressed a willingness to help the athletes, and that’s a good thing, but the time comes when you must act on your words. Hopefully, everything could be sorted out quickly.”

Coming off a bronze medal winning run with the men’s 4x400m team at the Olympics last year, Newbold said that he was a disappointed that the guys couldn’t duplicate a medal winning performance at the world championships this year. The men’s 4x400m relay team, without national record holder Steven Gardiner, failed to make the final at the London World Championships, finishing sixth in their heat and 11th overall.

“I was a bit disappointed,” said the Puma signed athlete. “There are a lot of new faces on the scene now, and there probably will be an adjustment period. We just have to get accustomed to being on that level, and we’ll be just fine. It’s just a matter of execution.”

Watching Gardiner run a blazing 43.89 time in London, and eventually getting the silver medal in the open quarter, Newbold said that he was happy for him, and yearns for the continued progression of Bahamian athletics.

“We’re both Bahamians, so at the end of the day, we support each other. He (Gardiner) put us back up there and I would like to congratulate him for that. It’s a fantastic time,” said Newbold. “As for me, I just want to thank everyone for continuing to believe in Stephen Newbold. I just ask that you continue to support not just me but all of the up-and-coming athletes. We need your full support.”

Newbold is still a long way from where he wants to be. His personal best times are 20.76 seconds in the 200m and 45.80 seconds in the 400m. The former World Youth Champion is hoping to remain healthy in 2018, and he knows once he does that, the results will come.