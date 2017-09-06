JBLN set for 29th season of youth baseball

The Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN) has already begun its preparation for the 2018 season - its 29th for organized youth baseball.

League commissioner Jeff Albury expects this season to be one of the biggest ever in terms of participation. About 450 young players on more than 30 teams are expected to grace the field. Once again, there will be seven divisions contested - Tee Ball (six-and-under), Coach Pitch (eight-and-under), Little League Minor (10-and-under), Little League Major (12-and-under), Junior League (15-and-under), Senior League (25-and-under) and Girls Softball (21-and-under).

“We’re maxed out in terms of facilities,” said Albury. “With seven divisions playing, it’s very difficult to play more games. I think that we have been doing a good job in terms of development. When you look at someone like a Kristian Robinson, he started in Tee Ball. Kyle Simmons and the Murray brothers, Byron and Brandon, also came up under JBLN.

“Last year, Trinity Christian won their Florida State Championship and there were six players from JBLN on that team. What we normally do is when the kids get about 13-14, we try to get them into high schools in the United States to get them more exposure. We want them to be seen by American colleges and professional coaches. At JBLN, we develop their young minds and their bodies. It’s a significant family atmosphere and structure that we have at JBLN. Also, the kids get to establish long-lasting friendships and relationships.”

Robinson, Simmons and the Murray brothers are all playing professional baseball - Robinson with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, Simmons in the Pittsburgh Pirates system, Byron Murray with the Giants minor league system and older brother Brandon as a member of the Lake Erie Crushers in the Independent Frontier League.

Additionally, the league has placed a number of youngsters in American high schools and colleges over the years.

Registration for the new season is now underway, and can be done online at the website www.jblnbaseball.com. Additional registration and payment will be held at the JBLN Fields on September 16, September 23 and September 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Online registration will be deactivated on October 10 at 12 midnight.

Tryouts will be held on October 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and the draft and player selection will be held that same day, starting at 1:00 p.m.

The pre-season will be held from November 15 to December 17, and opening day is set for January 13, 2018, starting at 10:00 a.m.