Sir Durward turning 100; regatta to honor sports icon

What is expected to be one of the largest sailing regattas in the country’s existence, is centered around a sporting icon as he prepares to become a centenarian.

The Sir Durward Knowles Regatta, powered by Aliv and the One Bahamas organization, is set for October 27-29, in the waters of Montagu Bay. The event which is being staged by the Bahamas Sailing Association (BSA) in conjunction with the National Family Island Regatta Committee, will feature every major class of sailing in the country. Over 100 boats are expected to take part in celebration of Sir Durward’s 100th birthday. “The Sea Wolf”, Sir Durward Knowles, will turn 100 the following Thursday.

“Sir Durward has done a lot for sailing in this country, and it’s time to give back,” said Director of Sailing Operations for the BSA Jimmie Lowe. “We made this regatta one with no prize money and no boat money because that’s how Sir Durward wants it. There will be just trophies handed out. This is in gratitude for Sir Durward’s contribution to the country for the last 50-plus years. A lot of people are throwing their hats in the ring to help us out with this in support of Sir Durward.”

Sir Durward won the country’s first Olympic medal - a bronze in star class sailing with Sloane “Bunty” Farrington at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia. It was eight years later when he claimed the country’s first Olympic gold, again in star class sailing, this time with crew member Cecil Cooke in Tokyo, Japan. In total, Sir Durward took part in eight Olympics - seven straight from 1948-1972, and again in 1988 in Seoul, South Korea, for an independent Bahamas. Sir Durward is the oldest living Olympian.

“Let me thank the One Bahamas Foundation for this wonderful idea to celebrate not only the 100th birthday of Sir Durward, but also the life of this outstanding Bahamian son, national hero and icon,” said Danny Strachan, Co-Chairman of the National Family Island Regatta Committee. “I am humbled and extremely proud to have this opportunity to join the Bahamian sailing community to express great appreciation for all that Sir Durward has contributed to the sport of sailing and indeed the growth and development of this beautiful country of our, The Bahamas.”

Having given so much of his time, effort and treasure to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Sir Durward is also recognized as one of the most prolific philanthropists in the country’s history.

“He is a rare human being who has spent his life helping and uplifting his fellow men and women,” said Strachan. “I don’t know of any other Bahamian who has taken a personal interest and has done so much to improve the lives of his fellow men. His promotion of ‘One Bahamas’ is evidence of his pride, love and benevolence toward his country and his people.

“Unfortunately, as a country we have a terrible record of paying respect and honoring our heroes like Sir Durward. We are 44-years-old as a country and we have to do better. Sir Durward, God’s willing, will be celebrating 100 years and we should take this opportunity to show him, as a nation, that he is valued.”

Strachan is proposing for a few things to be done in honor of Sir Durward nationally - the naming of the sailing as the national sport of The Bahamas, to put an image of Sir Durward on the $100 bill, and the naming of the section of water east of Montagu Bay as the ‘Durward Knowles Harbour’.

“Our national hero Sir Durward deserves no less,” said Strachan. “When Sir Durward won the first gold medal for The Bahamas, along with his partner Cecil Cooke, he did something that was never achieved by any Bahamian. He brought international recognition to The Bahamas. His achievement was the forerunner to all things we have achieved in sports on the world stage. He was an inspiration to all of us and showed that despite our size as a nation, we can do and achieve great things. I now call upon the government, and a grateful nation, to honor this distinguished son and national hero.”

Sailors, young and not so young, will compete in various classes at the regatta, namely ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘E’, in honor of this sporting legend and national hero. Also, the one-design classes will be in action, featuring races in the optimist, laser, sunfish and international 420s. A number of present and past Olympians are expected to be on hand as well, showing support and gratitude to Sir Durward. The one-design classes will be in action all three days of the regatta, while traditional sloop sailing will take place on the Saturday and Sunday of the regatta. Overall, there are expected to be six series races in the ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘E’ classes with one discord.

Lowe said that there could easily be about 60 one-design sailors, and 40 juniors in competition. He expects that segment to be one of the most thrilling and competitive aspects of the regatta.

“Montagu will come alive that weekend,” said Lowe. “We just hope that everyone come out and support Sir Durward and this wonderful undertaking. We have some cultural events planned as a part of the onshore activities, and overall, it will be a setting for the entire family. Hopefully, everyone will show their support.”

The Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for regattas will assist with the transportation of the various sloops into the capital for the staging of the mega regatta, and a number of them are expected to remain in Nassau until the staging of the ‘Best of the Best’ Regatta in December. The Sir Durward Knowles Regatta is expected to serve as a tune up for the ‘Best of the Best’ Regatta which will be the final major regatta of the 2017 season in The Bahamas.