Pineridge Local Government back-to-school giveaway and basketball tournament a huge success

With five young children at her side, a single parent stood at the halfway point of a line full of hundreds of Pineridge constituency area residents awaiting a free backpack stuffed with school supplies on a hot Saturday morning.

The local government for the Pineridge Constituency, headed by teacher Ravanno Ferguson and security specialist Ernie Barr, hosted its first back-to-school giveaway and basketball tournament at the Susan J. Wallace Teen Centre, Columbus Park, in Grand Bahama.

“We wanted to start off our three-year tenure with the traditional back-to-school giveaways. Each kid received a backpack equipped with school supplies to outfit the kids as much as possible in order to alleviate the pressure and headaches for the parent who have to look for so many supplies,” said Ferguson. “We will build upon this, plenty more to come in our tenure.”

Over 450 youngsters lined the playground and pavement of the Charles Robins Basketball Court. The parent, a Columbus Park resident, waited in line for more than an hour before the event began, despite temperatures in the ’80s.

"This event helps,” said the parent. “We spend about $300 per child on uniforms and shoes so it's great that local government helps out with the backpacks.”

The Local Government team assisted by the Greek Fraternity and Rotary Club volunteers stuffed the 450 backpacks with supplies that had been either purchased by Local Government or donated by community leaders and sponsors including ALIV, Jon West, Change of Pace and Chances.

Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas K. Peter Turnquest was on hand in place of Pineridge Member of Parliament Frederick McAlpine, who was out of town.

“Our government wants to demonstrate to the community by our presence at least that we support and understand the struggles they are going through,” said Turnquest. “We recognized that a lot of folks in this community are struggling and the economy on Grand Bahama has not been good, and it has been difficulty for some families to meet the basic needs, so if we can help to alleviate some of the stress of getting the kids ready to go back to school and be prepared to learn, we definitely support that.”

The backpacks and school supplies were given to students mainly from the Pineridge Constituency. Ferguson said they hosted the event because each child should feel comfortable and ready when they walk into school on the first day.

“We are here to show that we care and are working on their behalf, be prepared to restart this economy and revitalize the communities in which we live,” said Turnquest.

There were also free snow cones, burgers and hot dogs. There were also hoopla games and a variety of treats for the children.

Justin, 10, one of the children and a soon-to-be fifth grader, said it'll be much more exciting to return to school with new supplies.

“I can't wait to see my friends,” he said.

The Local Government for the Pineridge plans on making the back-to-school giveaway and basketball tournament an annual event.