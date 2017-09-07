McMinns has huge day catching the ball to lead Acadia to its first win

Eugene McMinns had seven catches for 64 yards on Tuesday, in Acadia University’s 27-10 win over Bishop Gaiter.

Along with McMinns, the Acadia Axemen’s receiving the core of Cordell Hastings, Caleb Ryder and Ben Meek added 49, 47 and 42 yards respectively. Quarterback Cody Cluett completed 36-of-44 passes for 302 yards in the air as the Axemen bounced back from a season opening loss to Mount Allison last weekend.

Acadia scored the first points of the game at the 2:49 mark with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Cluett to Meek to give the Axemen a 6-0 lead after the conversion was missed.

Brandon Jennings put Acadia up 9-0 on a 33-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter. Dale Wright scored the second touchdown of the game for Acadia to push the lead to 16-0 with 4:15 remaining in the second quarter. Less than two minutes later, a team safety gave Acadia an 18-0 lead headed into half-time. Just over two minutes into the third quarter, Vincent Dube connected on a 32-yard field goal to give Bishop Gaiter its first points of the game. Moments later, Wright scored his second touchdown of the game to push the lead to 25-3. Bishop Gaither scored its only touchdown of the game on a 25-yard pass from Trevon Mullings to Dylan Tucker.

Cluett, who was named the Subway Player of the Game, said that he liked the way the team stepped up following the loss, especially the receiving core.

“We just stuck with the process we’ve known all year,” he said. “We obviously wanted to bounce back and every day in practice we got a little better. It makes it easy when you have guys running around catching the ball. I just have to put it in a spot and they will go and run and catch it for me. Those guys making plays makes it really easy for me.”

In Acadia’s 64-23 loss last week, McMinns had five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also racked up 115 yards on the ground.

Coming into the season, McMinns said he plans to make his junior season his best to date.

“As a player I would say physically nothing has changed. I am still an athletic and explosive wide receiver,” he said. “Mentally as a player I understand the game of football more and I can say I am more of a student of the game by watching film with a closer attention to detail in order to have a better edge on my opponent. Also, I’m understanding my role on every play and performing it to the coaches' design.”

The Axeman will go on the road to take on St. Francis next Saturday at 2 p.m.