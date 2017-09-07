Bail set to resume collegiate career

After being sidelined last year due to National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) transfer rules, it was announced yesterday that collegiate journeyman Wanaah Bail would continue his college career at Midwestern State University (MSU).

MSU Head Coach Nelson Haggerty announced the addition of the 6’9” forward at a press conference on campus. Prior to signing with MSU, Bail played two seasons for Steve Alford at UCLA.

“Coming out of high school, Wanaah was one of the top players in the country,” Haggerty said. “He has great explosiveness and length. He can put it on the floor at 6’9”, can make pull-up shots and he has played at the highest level of college basketball.”

Bail’s time at UCLA wasn’t what most expected from a former high school standout. He competed in just 24 games over two seasons for UCLA, averaging 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds as freshman in 2013-14 before going for 1.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 9.0 minutes in 11 games during his sophomore campaign in 2014-15. Bail’s best game as a collegiate player came in a 95-71 win over Prairie View A&M University on December 14, 2013. He scored seven points in eight minutes of action. Bail also had two steals and a rebound in the win.

“We are really excited for him to grow as a player in our program,” said Haggerty. “We are looking forward to him reaching his full potential here. He has a great attitude and just wants to win.”

In his final two years in high school, Bail was a varsity letter winner at Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, Texas, gaining District 23-4A Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors. He averaged 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in 26 contests during the 2011-12 season.

Bail was rated as a national Top 150 prospect by Rivals.com and was ranked as the No. 28 power forward in his class. Bail competed for the Franchize All-Stars Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team and the 2011 Adidas Nations and was on the USA 2012 squad. He also played for The Bahamas’ Under-16 National Team.

MSU has advanced to the NCAA Division II post-season in nine of the last 11 seasons and has Elite Eight appearances in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Other players in MSU’s 2017 signing class include Case Cadwell, Trae Jones, Ola Ayodele, Josh Huntley, Dorian Chatman and Trey Kennedy.