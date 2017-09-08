BTC proud to support the billiards community for annual tournament

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — As a country obsessed by sports, there is passion to not only play on the field of play, but also in the “pool”. However, this “pool” is not about getting wet – it’s about playing pool, a take-off of snooker or billiards.

Modern day pool has grown in popularity around the world, with professional pool players and amateur enthusiasts becoming well-known for their artistic prowess and skills. The growth of this sport has meant worldwide competitions and players now having an opportunity to play and win cash and prizes.

On September 14, pool fans on Grand Bahama will have a front row seat at the island’s largest annual pool

tournament which will transform the ballroom at the Grand Lucayan Resort into a world-class billiards parlor. Named in honor of one of Grand Bahama’s most formidable and well-loved pool players, Bernie Russell, this annual tournament is in its seventh year and gives local players an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for both bragging rights and thousands of dollars in cash prizes.

“What persons can expect is a world-class event,” explained Bernie Russell Pool Tournament organizer and co-sponsor Barry Smith. “We are thrilled to be in our seventh year. We are really focused on putting together a well-organized and well-planned event that is also free to the public.”

Not only has the tournament given rise to several local talents, it has also successfully attracted international pool players.

“In total, we expect more than 100 local and international players to participate in various categories and across 36 pool tables over the four-day tournament. The competition will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday with scores of talented players all vying for the chance to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes,” said Smith.

As part of its long-standing commitment to the development of all sports in The Bahamas, the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) jumped at the opportunity to support this year’s event.

“What drew us to this partnership was the impact that this event has had on the Grand Bahama community over the past six years,” explained BTC Northern Vice President Eldri Ferguson-Mackey. “We are very pleased to help support this international event, to help showcase local talent and to help honor the memory of a great man, Bernie Russell.”

During four days of exciting play BTC will help ensure that every trick shot is recorded for the history books and shared via social media, via their free WIFI for all players and observers. BTC will also assist with marketing, promotions and provide the much-needed charging ports, phone top-ups, service options and BTC branded materials.



