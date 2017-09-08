Jones, Sun prepared to make playoff run

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) honored both Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun head coach this week for their respective performances over the course of the regular season.

Jones was named as the league’s most improved player, while Head Coach Curt Miller was named as the coach of the year. Despite the significance of their accomplishments, this week the pair shared the sentiments that the celebration would be short-lived. They’re now shifting their focus to Sunday, when they take on the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the WNBA playoffs at the Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Sun won two of the three meetings between the teams this season. However, the Mercury pulled off an impressive 20-point win over the Sun in their last game on September 1. As a result of that, Jones said that they’re not taking anything for granted going into Sunday’s game.

“Just remember, we beat them bad a couple of times, too,” said Jones. “Both teams will be coming into this game with chips on their shoulders. It’s the playoffs. We’re not going to give them any room, and they aren’t going to give us any.”

Sunday’s game will be Connecticut’s first playoff game since 2012, making it Miller’s first playoff game as a head coach. The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to a best-of-five series against either Minnesota or the defending champions Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA semi-finals.

“I am excited for the league, because I feel the six best teams have advanced,” Miller said.

One match-up Miller said he’d be keeping an eye on is the one between Jones and Mercury center Brittney Griner. In their last match-up, Griner, the WNBA’s leading scorer, took advantage of Jones getting into early foul trouble as she went on to score a game-high 31 points. She netted 20 of those points in the first half.

“We have a challenge ahead of us,” Miller said. “Each of the games we played against the Mercury were extremely different, and obviously, especially late in the season, the Mercury made a concerted effort to work through Brittney Griner on almost every possession. They not only look different, but they look very dangerous right now. They clearly look like a team who can contend for the championship.”

Jones averaged 14.3 point and 14 rebounds in the three games against Phoenix this year.



