National sporting facilities prepared for Irma

With Category 5 Hurricane Irma rapidly approaching The Bahamas, National Sports Authority (NSA) General Manager Jeffrey Beckles said that they are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that the facilities in the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre are protected ahead of the storm.

According to Beckles, the NSA began preparing for the storm since last week and is more than halfway done securing the venues.

“We are relatively positive about our preparation for the storm,” he said. “Preparation of the facilities began since last week, and we are basically done with all of the preparations that we need to take before facing this powerful storm. Everything that can fly has been strapped down, we have done what we can to prevent water damage to the facilities, and I think we’re all ready to go.”

The Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium will be used as a hurricane shelter over the course of the next few days, and Beckles encouraged all families that need to seek refuge to do so early.

“We have been working very close with NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) over the course of the last few days to ensure that we’re ready to facilitate those who need shelter during the storm,” said Beckles. “We will be taking those from the southern islands that had to evacuate, and we will also be taking in local families that live on the coastline in particular. We encourage everyone to heed the government’s warning about evacuating and to do what is necessary to prepare for this storm. We at the NSA are pleased to work with the government in this initiative of ensuring the safety of Bahamians.”

Along with Kendal Isaacs gym, there are a number of other venues that fall under the NSA’s jurisdiction, such as the Roscow A.L. Davies Soccer Field, the Bankers Softball Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex, the National Boxing Gymnasium, the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex and the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, just to name a few.

“We are finishing up our efforts at the swimming facility, and as far as the main building in the sports center, the Thomas Robinson Stadium, there’s not much work that you have to do to it, honestly. The way the stadium is built, we only have to ensure that there is very little or no water damage sustained to the stadium during the storm. We are confident that the national sports facilities in Nassau will be intact following the storm.”

Hurricane Irma is packing wind speeds up to 185 miles per hour, and is forecasted to hit the southern Bahamas inclusive of Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island and Ragged Island as early as today. It will have some effect on New Providence by Friday evening.



