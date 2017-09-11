Seymour emerging as a top prospect for the Braves

Anfernee Seymour turned some heads with his play this season with both the Rome Braves and Florida Fire Frogs. His numbers were productive on both teams, and according to Braves representative Kevin Karel, Seymour’s improvement from his 2016 season stemmed from his move from the infield to the outfield. When Seymour started out with Rome, he played both shortstop and second base.

“One guy who really improved from last year in my opinion was Anfernee Seymour. He spent the first month of 2017 with Rome and the conversion from infield to outfield was a success,” Karel said. “He told me the move set him free mentally from the rigors of playing middle infield and allowed him to focus on his offense. He has elite speed and the arm to stick in the center field and right field. I’m interested to see how he does in the Arizona Fall League. He’s a prospect in my eyes.”

In 110 games between Florida and Rome, Seymour hit .282, with an on base percentage (OBP) of .342, a slugging percentage of .357, 25 stolen bases, 24 Runs Batted In (RBIs) and a home-run.

Seymour closed the season on a hot-streak behind the plate, and with that, the 25th-ranked prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization rose five spots since he moved to Single-A Advanced.

He was called up to play for the Fire Frogs on May 9. Seymour appeared in 82 games in the Florida State League and hit .280 with and OBP of .341, 18 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 45 runs scored. Seymour missed the first 28 games of the season playing for Rome, but still finished fourth on the Fire Frogs in hits, fourth in triples and second in stolen bases.

For his stellar play, he was named to the roster of the Peoria Javelinas in the offseason Arizona Fall League. He was one of seven players from the Fire Frogs to be named to the roster. The Javelinas have Major League Baseball (MLB) affiliations with the Braves, Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds. The 2017 Arizona Fall League begins on Tuesday October 10.