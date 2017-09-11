Jones, Sun come up short against Phoenix

After going up by double digits in yesterday’s Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) single-elimination second round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury, Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun couldn’t sustain that momentum, and ended up losing 88–83 at home.

Going into the game, there was a lot of anticipation surrounding the match-up between Jones, the WNBA’s most improved player, and Brittney Griner, the league’s top scorer from the regular season. Neither disappointed. Jones finished the game with a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Griner finished with 26 points and nine rebounds. Jones appeared to have the advantage early, racking up a double-double in the first half while holding Griner to just 11. However, Griner erupted in the third quarter, scoring 12 of her 26 points in that period.

With the Sun down three, 84–81, with 11 seconds to go in the game, Shekinna Stricklen missed two free throws, which forced Courtney Williams to foul Camille Little in order to stop the clock. Little walked down the court and made both free throws on the next end to increase the Mercury’s lead to five, 86–81. Alyssa Thomas was able to cut the lead back down to three on a driving lay-up with two seconds left to play, but Leilani Mitchell was able to hit two free throws on the following possession to seal the deal for Phoenix.

The Sun jumped out to a fast start in the game. They took a 29–18 lead at the end of the first quarter, and held a 50–43 lead at the half. However, behind Griner, Phoenix quickly chopped into the lead. Griner used her size and power to get into the lane and draw fouls, which allowed Phoenix to stop the clock while putting points on the board. Griner finished the game 12-for-14 from the free throw line.

Diana Taurasi had 23 points, four assists and two rebounds in the win for Phoenix, while Mitchell and Monique Curry added 12 points each.

Thomas scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss for the Sun. Jasmine Thomas had 15 points and Courtney Williams added 10 points and six rebounds.

Phoenix will now move on to a best-of-five series against either the Minnesota Lynx or the defending champions Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA semi-finals. Yesterday’s game was Connecticut’s fist playoff appearance since 2012.

Still, this season turned out to be a breakout one for Jones, having won the WNBA’s most improved player award, and setting the single-season record for rebounds. She was also voted to her first all-star classic in the WNBA.