Richardson launches Project Limestone; aims to inspire the youth

For student-athletes looking to further their education and take their skills on the baseball field to the next level, retired Major League Baseball (MLB) player Antoan Richardson has launched a new, non-profit organization called Project Limestone. It has been designed to help athletes maximize their opportunities.

Richardson and several former Bahamian student-athletes are hosting the program with the intention of empowering young athletes to beat the odds that come along with being from a small country, and to dispose of improbabilities.

“My team and I believe that we have the resources, networks, understanding and desire to assist them (student-athletes) in holding on to their dreams, but also in seeing those dreams come true,” said Richardson. “Next is the sporting division of the organization which will aim to produce high-performing athletes, community-centric youngsters, and curious students with a love of learning.”

According to Richardson, the program will grow beyond just baseball, but for now, it will be the first sport to be introduced. The 10-week Next Baseball Program begins on September 25, and is open to young athletes from ages 11 to 25. The program will take place three days each week at the Windsor Park Baseball Complex.

“We are preparing young athletes for the start of their athletic journeys, but we are also preparing them for life after their athletic careers, and whether our participants are just interested in recreational sports or collegiate or professional careers, Next is fundamentally about facilitating the creation of well-rounded, team-oriented and goal-driven Bahamians,” Richardson said.

Along with Richardson, former collegiate baseball player Crachad Laing will play a major factor in the program’s success, as he will serve as Project Limestone’s Vice Principal.

“Our programs serve as an outlet for individuals who wish to develop and build not only on their technical skills, but also on their life skills,” Laing said.

Former student-athlete SeDale McKenzie said he sees Project Limestone as a perfect opportunity to give back to the local community.

“I feel like I owe the community because I had coaches in my life who sacrificed their time and energy to teach me about life and baseball,” he said. “Their efforts were beneficial to me and allowed me to get over 60 percent of my four-year tuition paid through baseball.”

As it stands right now, there are 40 available spots for the upcoming Next Baseball Program. Those seeking more information about Next Baseball are asked to visit the Project Limestone website at www.projectlimestone.org/next. Questions can be forwarded to Richardson by e-mail at arichardon@projectlimestone.org.