Bennet Davis headed back to Hungary

After three seasons in France, splitting time between Chartres Metropole, Saint-Chamond Basket and Sorgues Avignon Pontet Vaucluse (SAP Vaucluse), Bahamian professional basketball player Bennet Davis is back in Hungary, looking to revive his career.

The journeyman forward from Freeport, Grand Bahama, has had a lengthy professional career, playing on a dozen teams in 10 countries over a 10-year span. Now at 33, Davis is looking forward to another stint in Hungary. He will suit up with MAFC Budapest in the Hungarian Basketball League in Budapest, Hungary. MAFC Budapest finished near the bottom of the league last season, and hasn’t won a league title since 1975, but the club is hopeful that Davis could be the catalyst behind a resurgence this upcoming season.

The new season for MAFC Budapest gets underway on September 30 when they travel to Sopron, Hungary to take on Sopron KC, and Davis is projected to lock down the starting power forward position.

Davis is a regular with Bahamian national teams, but it is uncertain if he will be able to suit up with senior men’s squad when they face off against Canada and the Dominican Republic in November in the first round of the 2019 FIBA (International Basketball Federation) World Cup qualification process, as he will be in season with MAFC Budapest. It is a situation where his professional obligations might be first priority.

Last season, playing Pro B basketball (Cadet Series) in Saint-Chamond, Davis struggled. The 6’9” 224-pound forward averaged just 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He immediately saw his production increase with SAP Vaucluse in National Male 1 (NM1) play, the third highest level of the French championship in the French Basketball Federation (FFBB). With SAP Vaucluse, Davis averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds, and was selected to the Eurobasket.com All-French NM1 Honorable Mention squad.

Now the veteran forward is back in Hungary where he played some of his best basketball as a professional.

Prior to turning pro in 2008, Davis played collegiately with Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. In four seasons with the Northeastern Huskies, Davis averaged 9.6 points and 6.15 rebounds per game. He shot 44.5 percent from the floor, and 32.9 percent from three-point range. Davis started 102 of 123 games for the Huskies, never missing a game.

After leaving college, Davis was drafted by Utah Flash of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) D-League in third round with the 41st pick overall. He is a former Eurobasket.com All-Hungarian League Defensive Player of the Year, receiving that honor in 2013.